Armie Hammer has checked into treatment center, Vanity Fair reports

Armie Hammer has reportedly checked into a treatment program, according to a Vanity Fair report.

Hammer trended on social media in January after accusations of sending NSFW direct messages.

The actor has stepped down from or been removed from numerous planned Hollywood projects.

Armie Hammer has reportedly checked into a treatment program amid ongoing sexual assault accusations.

According to a new report in Vanity Fair, the "Call Me By Your Name" actor left the Cayman Islands on May 29 to check into an in-patient facility for drug, alcohol, and sex issues.

VF reports the actor checked into the facility on Monday, May 31, with the support of his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, and his family. According to VF, Hammer reached out to Chambers late May "asking for help and telling her that he was ready to seek treatment."

After a decade of marriage, Hammer and Chambers announced they would divorce in July 2020 in identical statements on Instagram.

A representative for Hammer could not immediately be reached for comment.

Hammer began trending on social media in January when unconfirmed NSFW screenshots of direct messages surfaced claiming the actor participated in discussions of sexual acts and cannibalism with women between 2016 and 2020.

On January 13, the actor stepped down from Lionsgate's upcoming film, "Shotgun Wedding," co-starring Jennifer Lopez.

"I'm not responding to these bulls— claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," Hammer said in a statement to Variety in January.

In March, a 24-year-old woman, only identifying as Effie, accused Hammer of rape and physical abuse.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) previously confirmed to Insider it is investigating Hammer as the main suspect in a sexual assault allegation.

At the time, Hammer's attorney, Andrew Brettler, denied the allegations in an emailed statement to Insider, calling them "outrageous." Brettler did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the latest Vanity Fair report.

Hammer has subsequently been dropped by WME and his personal publicist, according to Variety. He also exited the Cold War drama "Billion Dollar Spy" and Broadway play "The Minutes."

Miles Teller will replace the actor in Paramount's upcoming series, "The Offer," which will chronicle the making of "The Godfather."

