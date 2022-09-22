Armie Hammer Accuser Slams Elizabeth Chambers' New Interview Where She Says Hammer Is 'Healing'

House of Effie Slams Elizabeth Chambers Recent Interview, Reveals She Urged Her to Come Fwd with Armie Allegations

One of Armie Hammer's accusers — the woman known only as Effie, whose rape allegations against Hammer sparked an LAPD investigation into the actor — is calling out Elizabeth Chambers on her House of Effie Instagram account.

In a new E! News cover story, Chambers said she and Hammer "are in a really great place," adding in part that they speak frequently and that their divorce isn't finalized.

She said that Hammer "has been focused on his healing," adding that she's "here to support that process."

On Wednesday, Effie — whose allegations against Hammer set into motion an investigation into the Call Me By Your Name star last March — shared a series of messages on her Instagram Story allegedly between her and Chambers in which the TV personality appears to encourage Effie to go public with claims against her ex.

"I'm obtaining a copy of the NDA he used and think there's an error in it, which would make it null and void. As soon as I confirm, can you post?" one message allegedly from Chambers read.

In another message, Chambers seemingly tells Effie to "stay focused" on "getting the stories on record. Not just the internet."

After Chambers allegedly asked Effie if she's hired a lawyer, Effie replies, "I'm feeling a tad bit suicidal and don't have time for this rn sorry."

Chambers appeared to tell Effie, "I really need custody of my precious children" and asked her to file a declaration, vowing that it will be kept private.

"I don't want to pressure you, but your insight is much more in depth than the others we have," another message, said to be from Chambers, said.

She later allegedly added that a declaration from Effie could get Hammer put in jail.

Effie concluded her Instagram Stories by writing, "Just some things to keep in mind before anyone else keeps wishing rapists 'healing'."

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday, a rep for Chambers says, "Given the extent and nature of allegations that were made, Elizabeth sought to determine the veracity of those allegations. She was very sensitive to all parties involved. The safety and well-being of their children remains her priority."

In July 2020, Chambers, 40, filed for divorce from Hammer, citing irreconcilable differences. Months later, the actor became embroiled in controversy after messages allegedly from the actor detailing violent sexual fantasies were leaked online. He was later accused of rape, which he denied.

Effie, whose account first anonymously shared allegations against Hammer, accused him of sexual assault in a four-hour incident that she said occurred in 2017. The then 24-year-old appeared in a press conference alongside her attorney Gloria Allred.

Effie, who chose to keep her legal name private during the conference, further accused Hammer of "mentally, emotionally and sexually" abusing her during their on-and-off four-year relationship. Hammer was married to Chambers at the time of the alleged affair.

In a previous statement provided to PEOPLE, Hammer's lawyer denied the rape allegation and maintained that his relationship with Effie was "completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.