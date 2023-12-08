Arknights: Endfield

Technology TechCrunch

Discord launched a major refresh of its mobile app on Tuesday, putting messaging front-and-center while making a host of small improvements that users have been requesting. Inspired by user feedback, the redesigned app tailors the mobile Discord experience for on-the-go use compared to its popular desktop app, while changing things up to better organize Discord's Swiss Army knife-like suite of social features. "Over time, the amount of *stuff* that Discord can do has grown exponentially."