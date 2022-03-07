Ariel Winter to star in NBC pilot 'Hungry' after Demi Lovato drops out at last minute

Ariel Winter is replacing Demi Lovato as star of the NBC comedy pilot Hungry.

The Modern Family actress's new gig was announced Sunday in the wake of Lovato dropping out of the project just as it was set to start production. Lovato, who will remain on as an executive producer of the TV comedy along with Lovato's manager Scooter Braun, cited scheduling issues.

"I am SO EXCITED to join the Hungry fam," Winter wrote on Instagram. "I love this show and everyone involved so I couldn’t be happier or more ready to get to work. Guess you could say I’m hungry. lol."

"Cringe puns aside," Winter, 24, thanked casting director Jeff Greenberg, also from Modern Family, "for championing me and giving me the opportunity to be included in something special once again."

Hungry follows a group of friends who belong to a food issues group. They help each other look for love, success — and the perfect thing in the fridge. Valerie Bertinelli, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Ryan McPartlin, Alex Brightman and Ashley D. Kelley are also set to star in the pilot. It's written and executive produced by Suzanne Martin with James Burrows set to direct.

Winter has spoken out about her own food issues. Having grown up in the spotlight, landing the role of Alex Dunphy in Modern Family at 11, she claimed her estranged mother "restricted" the food she ate as a child actress. The Modern Family set teacher would secretly order lunches for Winter after noticing she was hungry. Winter has also been the target of body shaming on social media as she grew up in front of the world. She's been candid about her weight gain and loss and is an advocate for body positivity.

Demi Lovato and Ariel Winter at the 2017 premiere of Smurfs: The Lost Village in 2017. They both voiced characters in the animated flick. (Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images for Fashion Media)

On Friday, Deadline reported that Lovato had abruptly dropped out of the multi-camera comedy pilot. They were in a treatment facility in January for ongoing mental health and substance abuse in the wake of their 2018 overdose. Lovato has been candid about their eating disorder, singing about it on the track "Melon Cake." They said their team "controlled" what they ate, going so far as to hide fruit from the star to keep them from having any sugar.

NBC opted for Hungry to be recast so that it stays on schedule. Production with Winter on board begin begins this week.