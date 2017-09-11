Ariel Winter Receives Firearm Safety Certificate After Licking Her Gun: 'Preparing for the Zombie Apocalypse'

The 'Modern Family' star has gone from shooting scenes to shooting targets.

The Modern Family star took to the shooting range on Sunday, where she learned to shoot multiple weapons and even earned her Firearms Safety Certificate, which the 19-year-old actress proudly documented on Snapchat. (Warning: One NSFW F-bomb in her caption.)

In one pic, Winter appears to be licking the magazine of one of the weapons, which, who knows, but we’re pretty sure isn’t part of a gun safety course.

On Monday, Winter shared two pics of herself posing with the guns on Instagram, while revealing her reason for taking the lessons, writing, “Prepping for the zombie apocalypse, obviously...]]>💰