Ariel Winter, 19, Pens Sweet Tribute to Boyfriend Levi Meaden on His 30th Birthday: 'You Are the Most Incredible Man'

Ariel Winter Pens Sweet Tribute to Boyfriend Levi Meaden on His 30th Birthday: 'You Are the Most Incredible Man'

Ariel Winter‘s boyfriend has reached a milestone.

The Modern Family actress, 19, wished her boyfriend Levi Meaden a happy 30th birthday on Tuesday.

“Happy 30th my love💘Every single second I spend with you I fall more in love,” Winter wrote in the caption. “I couldn’t be more grateful to be your partner in crime. You are the most incredible man, and I love you more than absolutely anything. I can’t wait to celebrate you💗 Here’s to many, many more birthdays together ??”

Meaden also took to Instagram to thank his girlfriend for spending the day with him, along with their dogs.

“Amazing birthday thanks to this one!!! Just old movies, us and the dogs. A perfect day!!!” he wrote in the caption.

The pair celebrated their nine month anniversary in August. Earlier this year, the actress revealed that she and her beau have been living together since first sparking relationship rumors in November 2016.

“I do have my own house, last year I bought my own house,” Winter said on Jimmy Kimmel Live in May. “My boyfriend and I live together he cooks [and] takes care of all the handy stuff. I can bake pie occasionally — pumpkin and apple.”

In April, she opened up about her romance with Meaden, with whom she shares a 10-year age gap.

“I needed somebody who had a lot of life experience and who was at a point in their lives that they could take care of another person, but where I didn’t have to take care of them,” she told Maxim. “Being with an older guy isn’t always amazing, but I got lucky—I have an amazing guy who’s super supportive and loving and is just an all-around wonderful human being.”