Ariana Madix Announces New Hosting Gig While Fans Speculate On Her VPR Future

A hot new bombshell has entered the villa on “Love Island USA” and her name is none other than “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix! Madix confirmed rumors that she’ll be hosting the next season of “Love Island USA” on her Instagram page on Friday.

Madix Named As New Host Of 'Love Island USA'

Instagram | Ariana Madix

“Talk about a bombshell,” said Madix in the IG video posted to her page. “This summer, I’m trading rhinestone buckles for bikinis. I’m hosting the next season of Love Island USA streaming this summer on Peacock. I can’t wait to stir up some trouble in paradise.”

Madix's turn at hosting comes after previous host, Sarah Hyland, announced her departure.

Following Madix's post, the comments section overflowed with comments from fellow VPR castmates and Bravolebrities like Ally Lewber, who wrote, “Wooooo! This is so exciting!!,” and Kristen Doute, who chimed in with, “Yessss girl!” “The Valley” star Janet Caperna added, “So excited for you!”

Fans Wonder About Madix's VPR and Broadway Future After Announcement

MEGA

While most of the comments praised Madix’s accomplishment and offered congratulations, some wondered whether this means she’ll be leaving the hit Bravo show or her role as Roxie Hart on Broadway.

One fan wrote, “This summer huh??? When Vanderpump is supposed to start filming the next season IF there is one.”

“Does it take place in a Broadway theater???” wondered one user. “Does this mean no more Vanderpump?” wrote another, while someone else commented, “OMG yay girl. Now leave VPR, you have outgrown it.”

'Scandoval' Becomes Headline News

MEGA

Madix’s star has surely risen since news of her breakup with fellow VPR castmember Tom Sandoval shocked fans last year. Dubbed “Scandoval,” the scandal became a cultural phenomenon, busting out of the Bravo fan universe and become headline news. Sandoval and Madix had been one of the shows long-running couples, having started dating in 2014. The two purchased a home together in Valley Village in 2019.

Considered one of the show's most stable couples, the news of Sandoval's affair with co-star and friend of Madix Rachel Leviss came as a shock to fans and cast members alike.

Filming for season ten of the long-time Bravo show had already wrapped when news of the affair broke, but cameras picked back up to document the aftermath of the bombshell affair, leading to the show’s highest ratings and even Emmy nominations for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program.

The Name On Everybody's Lips Has Been Ariana

MEGA

As the shock continued to reverberate through West Hollywood—and the world—Madix seized the opportunity and landed major brand deals with companies like Duracell, BIC, Uber Eats, and more. She also landed a spot on "Dancing With The Stars," eventually coming in third place, a trip to the White House for the White House Correspondents Dinner, and the coveted role of Roxie Hart in "Chicago" on Broadway.

Madix's run as Hart had been extended and is scheduled to end in April, so it's likely her new TV hosting gig won't interfere.

Madix's Future On VPR Is In Question

Instagram/ArianaMadix

However, as savvy fans have noted, filming for VPR normally takes place in the summer, so does this announcement mean Madix won't be returning? While no official statement has been made, the possibility that Madix could leave the show has been speculated before, especially in light of the spotlight she gained after "Scandoval."

Not Madix's First Trip To The Love Island Villa

Instagram / Ariana Madix

Madix is a longtime superfan of the reality dating competition show. In season ten of "Vanderpump Rules," Madix lamented to then-boyfriend Sandoval that she wished he'd spend more time with her watching things like "Love Island."

"The two were arguing about how to improve their relationship and ways they could spend more 'quality time' together, but as Ariana pointed out, Tom wasn’t a fan of 'the same things' she and her friends liked. More specifically, she told him, 'You don’t sit there and watch episodes of "Love Island" with me,'" according to a BravoTV article.

In the wake of "Scandoval," Madix made an appearance on her favorite show last summer, popping in to host a game with "Love Island" contestants.

Since the breakup, Madix has found someone new to watch "Love Island" with: she's been dating fitness influencer Daniel Wai since meeting at a friend's wedding in Mexico shortly after splitting with Sandoval.