Ariana Grande's Custom Oscars Gown Is A Poofy Pink Dream
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Ariana Grande walked her first red carpet in four years on Sunday night — and she landed with a bang.
The “Wicked” star dazzled in a custom Giambattista Valli haute couture concoction on the 96th Academy Awards.
Grande was fully channeling Glinda, her character in the upcoming movie rendition of the popular Broadway musical, with her strawberry blonde curls.
The singer completed her dazzling look with a Tiffany pendant and earrings ― made of both morganites and diamonds, according to the brand ― as well as a massive diamond sparkler.
Grande is at the Academy Awards to present an award alongside her fellow “Wicked” co-star, Cynthia Erivo, who portrays Elphaba in the forthcoming film.
Grande’s last appearance at an awards show was at the last Grammy Awards before the COVID-19 pandemic, back in January 2020.
That year, she made an appearance in two gorgeous getups ― one of of which was yet another breathtaking Giambattista Valli gown.
Check out more photos from the Oscars red carpet in our style roundup here.