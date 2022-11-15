59

Ariana Grande's Brother Frankie Grande Mugged in New York City: 'Thankful to be Safe and Healing'

Ryan Parker
·1 min read

Frankie Grande was mugged in New York City on Nov. 9 and told fans he's "safe and healing" on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old Titanique actor and brother of Ariana Grande was walking Eighth Avenue between West 43rd and West 44th streets around 6:30 p.m. when his head was hit from behind by two suspects, according a police report obtained by PEOPLE.

The burglars, who possessed an imitation pistol and razor blade, stole Grande's Louis Vuitton bag with his iPhone 14 Pro, AirPods, Dag sunglasses and wallet containing a bank card. Grande endured a minor injury and refused medical attention, according to police.

Frankie Grande
Frankie Grande

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The suspects, two teens — ages 13 and 17 — have since been arrested and charged with robbery, grand larceny, unlawful use of a credit card, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property, menacing and harassment. The 13-year-old suspect was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both suspects were apprehended when they tried to use Grande's credit card at a nearby smoke shop, police reportedly said, according to ABC7.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Frankie James Grande (@frankiejgrande)

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Grande posted a message on social media Tuesday morning thanking everyone for their well-wishes and concern.

"I am so thankful to be safe and healing," he wrote in part on Instagram. "Keep shining bright and stay safe out there."

