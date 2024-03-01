Ariana Grande Wants the Spotless Mind Treatment in ‘We Can’t Be Friends’ Single Teaser

Ariana Grande - Credit: Katia Temkin

Brighter Days Inc. is Ariana Grande’s version of Lacuna Inc., the agency that specializes in memory wiping and clean slates in Michael Gondry’s 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. In the teaser trailer for “We Can’t Be Friends,” the next single from her upcoming album Eternal Sunshine, the singer looks over the paperwork acknowledging the risks and complications of undergoing the same procedure.

“You’re aware that all belongings related to this memory will be disposed of indefinitely and will be irrecoverable in accordance with the medical facilities standards,” the disclosure form reads. “You have given extensive thought behind your decision and give ‘Brighter Days Inc.’ the exclusive permission to remove this person completely from your memory.”

Grande’s pen hovers over the “No” check box for a moment as she glances around the waiting room, but she ultimately makes her mark with a checkmark in the “Yes” box. On the signature line, she signs the name Peaches and punctuates it with a neat heart just as the nurse walks in and calls for her.

“We Can’t Be Friends” is “coming soon,” according to the trailer. It’s likely the song will arrive alongside, or very shortly before, Eternal Sunshine on March 8. In early February, Grande announced on her Instagram Story that she wouldn’t be releasing any additional singles besides “Yes, And?” in the lead-up to the album.

“I wanted to say… as hard as it is to resist the urge to share another song or single with you all ASAP, I would really love for you to experience the album in full this time,” she wrote.

While the “We Can’t Be Friends” teaser video does move the narrative of the record forward, it doesn’t feature any audio from the song itself. Grande has described Eternal Sunshine as a concept album, which makes a strong case for it being experienced all at once.

Best of Rolling Stone