Ariana Grande Transforms Her Home into a 'Haunted Hotel' for Star-Studded Halloween Party

Ariana Grande wasn’t messing around this Halloween!

On Friday, the pop star, 26, hosted a costume party called “Ariana’s Twilight Zone” at her home — which she terrifyingly transformed into a “haunted hotel” with the help of design planner Tricia Smith Brown.

“Thank you @triciasmithbrown & team for transforming my home into the most stunning, haunted hotel,” the “7 Rings” singer shared on Instagram in a since-deleted post. “I can’t believe how incredible everything and everyone was. thank you for making all my spooky, twisted, twilight zone dreams come true.”

In the post, the singer shared some footage of the spooky set-up, which featured a long candle-lit dinner table occupied by creepy skeletons and chilling music playing in the background.

Ariana Grande and her mother Joan

Halloween decor in Ariana Grande's home

Grande’s brother, Frankie James, and their mother Joan were both in attendance, with Frankie sharing a photo of the trio from a photo booth and captioning it, “the family that scares together… 👻👻👻👻.”

The 36-year-old dancer also shared a series of photos with some other famous faces who stopped by the spectacularly scary party, including Demi Lovato and Lizzo.

Fankie Grande and Demi Lovato