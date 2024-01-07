Here’s When Ariana Grande’s New Song ‘Yes, And?’ Is Arriving

Ariana Grande has officially announced the title and release date of her new song.

The 30-year-old pop superstar and actress revealed through social media on Sunday (Jan. 7) that her new single “Yes, And?” will be available on Friday (Jan. 12).

More from Billboard

“yes, and? ♡ 1.12,” Grande wrote on Instagram alongside the song’s cover art, a blurry close-up of her face.

Late last year, the Wicked star confirmed that her seventh album will arrive in 2024. She took to Instagram on Dec. 27 to share a carousel of photos and videos giving Arianators a peek at her recent time in the studio with producer Ilya Salmanzadeh.

“see you next year,” she captioned the post.

The Grammy winner hasn’t had a proper release since 2020’s Positions, which debuted at No . 1 the Billboard 200 albums chart and spawned a Billboard Hot 100 chart No. 1 single with its title track.

Grande’s return to music comes after a lengthy break during which she openly chose to focus on her R.E.M. Beauty makeup business and her role in the upcoming live action adaptations of the Broadway musical Wicked, in which she’ll play Glinda opposite Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba.

See Grande’s “Yes, And?” announcement below on Instagram.

Best of Billboard