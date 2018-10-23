Ariana Grande Shares Sweet Video of Late Ex Mac Miller

The songstress posted the clip on her Instagram Story on Monday, just days after news broke of her split with fiance Pete Davidson.

Ariana Grande shared a sweet video of her late ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, on her Instagram Stories on Monday.

The black-and-white clip appeared to be filmed at a 2018 Academy Awards party and showed Miller all suited up while someone appeared to fix the sleeve of his jacket.

Looking dapper, the rapper -- who died of an apparent overdose at the age of 26 in September -- smiled coyly as he realized he was being filmed.

Miller dated Grande for two years and was a key support for the songstress after a terrorist attack took place following her 2017 concert in Manchester, U.K.

The two split earlier this year and Grande moved onto a whirlwind romance with Saturday Night Live comedian, Pete Davidson, in May. The pair got engaged in June, but news broke last week that they had split.

Grande’s video post comes a day after the “Breathin’” singer addressed getting of toxicity in her Instagram Story.

“Protect your peace, get rid of toxicity, cleanse your space, cultivate love,” she wrote.

A day earlier, Davidson, 24, addressed their break up for the first time during a comedy show with Judd Apatow at Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles, California, joking about having to move out of the New York City apartment he and Grande were living in.



"As you could tell, I don't want to be here. There's a lot going on," he told the audience, according to multiple outlets. "Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?"

Meanwhile, Grande's brother, Frankie, is continuing to show his support for his sister, visiting her in the studio and sharing a cute family pic on Monday.

"Visiting my sister in the studio with my mommy and my nonna," he wrote. "These are the three strongest women i know... and i cherish them with all of my heart. 💕 it’s good to be home. 🏠 #goGRANDEorgohome."

