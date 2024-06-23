"That’s Such A Disgusting Thing To Say": People Are Calling Out Ariana Grande's "Incredibly Weird" And "Offensive" Comments About Jeffrey Dahmer

BuzzFeed
·3 min read
36
"That’s Such A Disgusting Thing To Say": People Are Calling Out Ariana Grande's "Incredibly Weird" And "Offensive" Comments About Jeffrey Dahmer
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When you think about your dream dinner guest, you might imagine an icon, a late family member, or a historical figure.

But for Ariana Grande, it's Jeffrey Dahmer.

Ariana Grande poses on a green carpet, wearing a strapless dress and dramatic white feathered eyelashes, with her hair styled long and straight

"I was infatuated with serial killers when I was younger," Ariana confessed on the Podcrushed podcast on Monday.

Ariana Grande, in a stylish outfit with long hair in a high ponytail, is interviewed by Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" set
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

She told the hosts, Penn Badgley, Sophie Ansari, and Nava Kavelin, that she previously revealed this information during a Q&A with "young fans."

Ariana Grande is seated on a talk show set, wearing a black buttoned top and matching skirt with white shoes. The city skyline is visible in the background
Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

"It was in between me being Cat [on Sam & Cat] and pop stuff," Ariana said, "so it was like a younger group, and they were with parents, and someone said, 'If you could have dinner with anyone living or dead, who would it be?'"

Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande at Planet Hollywood event. Jennette wears a floral dress, and Ariana wears a matching crop top and skirt
Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

"I was like, 'Oh, you're so cute,'" she continued, remembering she asked their parents if it would be OK to answer truthfully. "They were like, 'Sure, what’s the answer?' and I was like, 'I mean, Jeffrey Dahmer is pretty fascinating.'"

Ariana Grande at a public event; she wears an off-shoulder dress, long ponytail, and bright makeup with a bold winged eyeliner
Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

"I think I would have loved to have met him," she said, smiling. "You know, maybe with a third party or someone involved. But I have questions."

Ariana Grande smiling on a red carpet, wearing an elegant strapless dress, diamond necklace, and matching earrings
Jc Olivera / Getty Images

While Sophie and Nava laughed, people online didn't find it funny.

"We are not joking about a serial killer who murdered with impunity because the police did not care about black men and gay men. Kindly f*** off!" one redditor wrote.

Ariana Grande is wearing a strapless dress and a multi-strand choker necklace with a high ponytail. She stands in front of a backdrop with partially visible text
Jim Spellman / WireImage

"Unless the question is 'which serial killer would you have dinner with' and you have a gun to your head there’s no damn reason to say this," another commented in part.

Ariana Grande looking upward with dramatic makeup and diamond earrings. She has long, straight hair partially pulled back
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

Someone else said Ariana's comments were "vile" and "horribly offensive" to the families of Dahmer's victims.

Ariana Grande is wearing a strapless gown and a large, sheer bow in her hair at a formal event

"Full fucking stop. Ain’t nothing cute, edgy, cool, or okay with saying this," another declared. A fan agreed, "That’s such a disgusting thing to say."

Ariana Grande, wearing a diamond choker necklace and stud earrings, poses with her hair in a high ponytail and bold makeup on the red carpet
Steve Granitz / WireImage

So far, Ariana hasn't addressed the criticism, but we'll let you know if she does. Until then, you can view her comments here around the 30:50 mark.