Ariana Grande responds to claims she cheated on Mac Miller

If you come for Ariana Grande, she’s prepared to come right back at you. The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer clapped back on Instagram, and we’re here for it.

Grande, 25, got into feisty with a troll who commented on her Sweetener track list reveal, “Pete Davidson will be the song I skip all the time.” (In case you missed it, the singer named one of her songs after her current fiancé.)

“awwwww boo f***ing hoo. Alexa play Pete Davidson,” Grande wrote back, referring to the Amazon device.

Oh, but the hater wasn’t done yet!

“Ari cheated on maccccccc,” the Instagram user replied, alleging that Grande had cheated on former flame Mac Miller.

“I didn’t but go off,” Grande snapped back. “can you like…go stan someone else? Ur boring.”

Grande and Miller, 26, announced that they had ended their two-year relationship in May, just weeks before it was revealed that she had moved on with the Saturday Night Live comedian. Grande called her prior relationship “toxic” shortly after the rapper was arrested on DUI and hit-and-run charges. She alleged that he couldn’t “keep his s*** together.”

But Grande’s rapper ex-boyfriend is OK. “I’ve cared about her for a long time as a person,” he recently told Rolling Stone. “I am genuinely happy that that’s how she moved. That’s good for her. Go, go, keep going! As she should. I’m just being real. That’s good. Now I have space for me. And that’s great too.”

No word on when Grande and Davidson plan to walk down the aisle, but it wasn’t last weekend as fans suspected.

