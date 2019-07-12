Ariana Grande reflected on Pete Davidson, Aziz Ansari opened up about the sexual misconduct allegation and more news from the week

Disney star Cameron Boyce died at age 20. Aziz Ansari opened up about the past sexual misconduct allegation. Ariana Grande reflected on losing Mac Miller, and her relationship with Pete Davidson. ASAP Rocky is allegedly being held in inhumane conditions while in a Swedish jail. Taylor Swift beat Kylie Jenner as the highest-paid star.
Disney star Cameron Boyce dead at 20
Aziz Ansari opens up about sexual misconduct allegations: I 'felt like I died'
Ariana Grande reflects on loves lost
A$AP Rocky allegedly being held in 'Inhumane Conditions'
This celebrity just beat out the Kardashians as the highest-paid star
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo’s newsletter.