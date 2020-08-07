Ariana Grande posts sweet birthday tribute to boyfriend Dalton Gomez: 'fav part of all the days'

Ariana Grande and her boyfriend, real estate agent Dalton Gomez, made their debut as a couple back in May when the two appeared in the singer’s music video for Stuck With U. Now, the pair is settled in and sharing a few of their special moments together on Instagram.

On Friday, Grande wished her latest beau a happy birthday. “[Happy birthday] to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days,” she wrote on Instagram. “I love u.”

The 27-year-old pop star put together a slideshow of sweet photos and videos of her and Gomez playing games, dancing and sharing kisses. Grande even hilariously posted a screenshot of a meme with a mock depiction of their future children.







Fans and friends of the singer immediately started commenting, “You two are so cute” and “Wow I already found the perfect couple.” But it isn’t the first time that the couple has made it Instagram official.

In late June, Gomez was pictured on Grande’s Instagram account in photos the singer posted from her own birthday celebration. She has since snuck Gomez into another photo posted this week.

