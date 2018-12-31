Ariana Grande Posts, Quickly Deletes New Mac Miller Tribute; Says ‘Farewell 2018, ‘You F—‘

Ariana Grande has posted a number of tributes to her longtime boyfriend Mac Miller in the months since his death in September from an apparent drug overdose. She posted another on her Instagram story Sunday night — a shot of his hands playing a keyboard — but deleted it soon afterward without explanation.

Early Monday, she elaborated further on her tumultuous 2018 — which also saw the beginning and end of her brief engagement to “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson, as well as several hit singles and her hit album “Sweetener” — with an Instagram post that reads, “farewell 2018, you f—. i hope this new year brings you all much laughter, clarity and healing. be gentle with yourselves and each other. if we made it thru this last year, we’ll for sure make it thru this one. thank you for everything. ”

