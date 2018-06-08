Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Attend Kanye West, Kid Cudi Listening Party Together: Pics!

Earlier in the day, the Grande shared a hilarious video of her boyfriend talking about Harry Potter.

Not your average evening!

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson continued to go public with their romance at Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s Kids See Ghosts listening party in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The new couple stepped out for the bonfire bash, where the album debuted.

Saturday Night Live star Davidson, 24, posted a blurry pic with Grande, 24, captioning it simply, "Reborn," with mushroom, lightning bolt, black heart, cloud, and lollipop emojis.

For the event, the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer rocked her signature ponytail with a loose grey jacket and thigh-high boots. The comedian sported a black track suit with white details.

Davidson recently praised Kid Cudi’s 2009 album Man on the Moon: The End of Day in an interview with Complex, saying, “Very few artists open their doors up to their world where it’s just so personal you feel like you know them. That was crazy. You could still play that album top to back.”

@ArianaGrande with @BigBoy at the Kanye West x Kid Cudi #KidsSeeGhosts album listening party in California tonight pic.twitter.com/n6DGnUOFRf — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) June 8, 2018

In 2016, Davidson told The Breakfast Club morning show that Cudi's work had saved his life.

"Cudi's the best of all," he said at the time. "He saved my life. I would’ve killed myself if I didn’t have Kid Cudi."

Another VIP at the event included Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian, who documented some of the party on her social media accounts. She shared videos dancing with momager Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Kim also posted a pic of Kanye with Courtney Love. Love’s appearance was particularly interesting as the final track of Kids See Ghosts opens with a sample from Love’s late ex Kurt Cobain’s song “Burn the Rain.”

Earlier in the day, Grande posted a sweet Instagram video of Davidson arguing with her about Harry Potter.

“I don’t know these weird facts that you know,” Davidson, who has multiple Harry Potter tattoos says, as Grande giggles in the background. “They don’t advance the story at all. Like me knowing what Professor Quirrell’s favorite scarf is, it’s just not what Harry Potter was to me. I’ve seen each movie at least 20 times I’m sorry I don’t know what, like, Dumbledore’s cat when he was four’s name is because it just didn’t advance the f**king story.”