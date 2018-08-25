Ariana Grande Inspires Kim Kardashian to Show It All Off in a Neon Green Thong

The mother of three is flaunting her backside again after revealing she weighs 116 pounds.

When the mood strikes...

Kim Kardashian isn't exactly shy about showing off her body, but Ariana Grande's music seemed to provide that extra nudge for the reality star as she posted a photo of herself rocking a neon green thong on Friday night. Kardashian holds up her camera to take a picture of her backside in the snap, as she sits on a vanity, wearing nothing but the thong and a matching crop top.

"Say good night and go," the mother of three captioned the pic, referencing Grande's new song, "Goodnight and Go," from her new album, Sweetener.

The 25-year-old pop star couldn't help but comment on the shot, writing, "omg ily."

Just hours later, Kardashian was back in the gym, sharing videos to her Instagram Story as she worked out her lower body. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently revealed she's slimmed down to 116 pounds after sticking with her diet and exercise plan.

"I do work out really hard in the gym, about an hour and a half every single day, heavy weights," she told E! News of her fitness routine. "So, I don't do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like, even my mom [Kris Jenner] pulled me aside maybe a week ago and she's like, 'I need to talk to you, it's really important.' And she pulls me in a closet and is like, 'What are you doing?' She says, 'I don't care what, I just need to know.' And I was like, 'Mom, I've been working out really hardcore.'"

"I was almost 140 forever and now I'm, like, 116 and it just feels good," she continued. "I didn’t see results right away, but if you really stick with something and you're consistent, you will. So, I love it."

