Ariana Grande shares rare wedding photo with her husband Dalton Gomez for his birthday: 'My best friend'
just gushed over her “best friend” Dalton Gomez in honor of his 26th birthday.
Sharing a photo of herself and her and Gomez sitting in Dutch shoes to her Instagram, Grande wrote, “Happy birthday to my baby, my husband, my best friend. I love you infinitely.”
The Sweetener songstress also shared a black and white photo from in May, which shows the husband and wife locked in a kiss — with Grande’s beloved pup Toulouse also in the frame.
The “thank u, next” singer went public with Gomez, a real estate broker, last year, when the two appeared in her and Justin Bieber’s music video for their
Though Grande has had a series of high-profile romances, including to Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson that , she has kept her relationship with Gomez low key. However, she surprised fans when she showed off her sparkly engagement ring in December 2020, mere months into their relationship. “Forever n then sum,” she captioned the , which revealed her pearl and diamond ring.
Just one month before their California wedding ceremony, Grande gushed over her love, writing in a sweet featuring several photos of the couple, “my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u.”
By celebrating Gomez's birthday, it seems these two just hit another milestone in their love story.