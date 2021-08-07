Ariana Grande shares rare wedding photo with her husband Dalton Gomez for his birthday: 'My best friend'

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Ariana Grande just gushed over her “best friend” Dalton Gomez in honor of his 26th birthday.

Sharing a photo of herself and her and Gomez sitting in Dutch shoes to her Instagram, Grande wrote, “Happy birthday to my baby, my husband, my best friend. I love you infinitely.”

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez.

The Sweetener songstress also shared a black and white photo from the couple’s private wedding in May, which shows the husband and wife locked in a kiss — with Grande’s beloved pup Toulouse also in the frame.

The “thank u, next” singer went public with Gomez, a real estate broker, last year, when the two appeared in her and Justin Bieber’s music video for their quarantine love song “Stuck With U.”

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

Though Grande has had a series of high-profile romances, including a whirlwind engagement to Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson that ended in 2018 , she has kept her relationship with Gomez low key. However, she surprised fans when she showed off her sparkly engagement ring in December 2020, mere months into their relationship. “Forever n then sum,” she captioned the Instagram post , which revealed her pearl and diamond ring.

Just one month before their California wedding ceremony, Grande gushed over her love, writing in a sweet Instagram post featuring several photos of the couple, “my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u.”

By celebrating Gomez's birthday, it seems these two just hit another milestone in their love story.