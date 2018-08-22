Ariana Grande Holds Back Tears While Talking About Upcoming Wedding With Pete Davidson

The 'God Is a Woman' singer also explains how she knew her fiancé was 'the one.'

Ariana Grande is taking her time and having "fun" with wedding planning.

The "God Is a Woman" singer was a guest on Wednesday's Good Morning America, where she opened up about her upcoming nuptials with Pete Davidson.

"We're gonna take our time to plan it," explained Grande, who confirmed her engagement to the Saturday Night Live star in June after just a few weeks of dating. "My friends and I, my mom [Joan] and everybody have been brainstorming and sharing ideas and stuff. It's really fun."

"I work so much," she continued, telling co-host Michael Strahan that the special day will probably be sometime next year. "I've never spent this much time or energy planning something personal that feeds my soul so much, and my heart. I'm gonna cry, I'm just so excited. It's sick, it's really fun."

When asked how she knew Davidson was "the one," Grande said it was simple: "It's just, like, a feeling."

"I know that's so cheesy, people are always like, 'When you know, you know,' and you're like, 'Oh yeah. Whatever. OK,'" she continued. "I mean, he ticks every box and it gets better every day. And I'm very grateful."

It's been a whirlwind few months for Grande. In addition to getting engaged, she also just released her fourth studio album, Sweetener, which includes a track dedicated to her fiancé.

"I didn't know what to call it," Grande said of the song, which she ended up naming "Pete Davidson." "Because I was like ...I made it just to, like, send to him, you know? As just, like, a nice little sentiment. Like a love letter."

"We're so annoying, huh?" she added, laughing.

Earlier this week, Grande, 25, and Davidson, 24, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the MTV Video Music Awards, adorably packing on the PDA as they posed for pics and made their way into the show.

ET spoke with Grande's brother, Frankie, who told us whether he approves of Davidson, and if he'll be in the bridal party. Watch below to hear his answers:

