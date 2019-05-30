Ariana Grande Had to Cancel Two Concerts Due to an Adult-Onset Tomato Allergy

Ariana Grande is currently embarking on her Sweetener world tour, and when she unexpectedly canceled two of her scheduled performances, her fanbase started gasping for air. However, the 25-year-old singer revealed that she had to cancel her shows in Orlando and Tampa this week due to an adult-onset tomato allergy.

The new show dates will be 11/24 in Tampa & 11/25 in Orlando. Ariana is sorry to disappoint her fans and will look fwd pic.twitter.com/InrCos4KN6 — Live Nation Florida (@LiveNationFL) May 28, 2019

“We discovered ….. that ….. i had an unfortunate allergic reaction to tomatoes and my throat pretty much closed,” the singer told fans on Instagram. “Still feels like i’m swallowing a cactus but slowly making progress! thank u all for your love and understanding.” Grande assured fans that the two shows canceled as a result will be rescheduled for November.

She continued by noting the irony of an Italian woman developing a tomato allergy as an adult. "There is NOTHING MORE UNFAIR THAN AN ITALIAN WOMAN DEVELOPING AN ALLERGY TO TOMATOES IN HER MID TWENTIES." According to USA Today, the Thank U, Next singer once referred to "cherry tomatoes (or) tomatoes of any kind" as her food obsession years prior.

Naturally, Arianators stood with their leader in solidarity.

