Ariana Grande Gets Candid About 'Feeling So Deeply Misunderstood' & Facing 'Assumptions' In 2023

Ariana Grande is getting candid about the highs and lows of her past year. Two days before New Year's Eve, the "Positions" songstress shared a lengthy reflection on her 2023, which she called "one of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years of my life." She wrote in part, "I have never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don't know me, who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life. I have learned how much more important one of those things is than the other."

View comments