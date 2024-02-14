Ariana Grande Enlists ‘Lifelong Inspiration’ Mariah Carey for ‘Yes, And?’ Remix

A remix of Ariana Grande’s chart-topping single “Yes, And?” featuring Mariah Carey is set to arrive on Feb. 16.

Grande shared the news on Wednesday morning after both singers sneakily changed their Instagram profile pictures to a picture of their eyes. Grande later shared a photo of her and Carey with the caption confirming the incoming collaboration.

“I cannot believe the words I am typing,” Grande wrote at the start of her post. “Yes, And? Remix feat the one and only, queen of my heart and lifelong inspiration @mariahcarey is out this Friday !!!!!!!!!!!”

She continued, “There truly are no words that suffice. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this dream come true and for sprinkling your brilliance and magic on my little song @mariahcarey. It means more to me than I could ever possibly articulate and I cannot wait for everyone to hear this! I love you eternally !!!!!!!”

Carey and Grande previously collaborated on Carey’s version of “Oh Santa!,” also featuring Jennifer Hudson, which was released during the holiday season in 2020, and was included in her “Magical Christmas Special” that year.

Grande has always shown love to Carey by calling her an “idol and inspiration,” as she first publicly declared in the description of her 2012 cover of Carey’s “Emotions.”

“Yes, And?” is the lead single from Grande’s incoming seventh studio album, “Eternal Sunshine,” slated for March 8. The song opened at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Songs chart following its release in January, marking Grande as the first artist in history to debut in the Hot 100’s top 10 with the lead single from each of her seven albums. Now, with Carey in the mix, the song is sure to see a boost.

See Grande and Carey’s post below.

