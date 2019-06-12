Ariana Grande Donates the Proceeds of Her Atlanta Concert to Planned Parenthood

Ariana Grande is donating the proceeds from her June 8 concert in Atlanta, Georgia, to Planned Parenthood amid a wave of anti-abortion laws in several southern states, including Georgia.

The donation is for around $250,000, PEOPLE confirms.

“Ariana Grande’s generous donation comes at a critical time — in Georgia and across the country, anti-women’s health politicians are trying to ban all safe, legal abortion,” Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Dr. Leana Wen said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

“This is not what the American people want, nor is it something they’ll stand for,” Wen’s statement continued.

“Thanks to inspiring support like hers, Planned Parenthood can continue to fight back — in the courts, in Congress, in state houses, and in the streets — against these dangerous attacks on people’s health and lives. We are so grateful to Ariana for her longstanding commitment to supporting women’s rights and standing with Planned Parenthood to defend access to reproductive health care. We won’t stop fighting — no matter what.”

Ariana Grande | ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images More

RELATED: Ariana Grande ‘Beyond Devastated’ After Postponing Florida Concerts Due to Tomato Allergy

Grande’s donation also comes just days after anti-Pride demonstrators protested outside of the Atlanta stop in her Sweetener tour over the weekend.

“man… saddened but not surprised by this one bit,” Grande, 25, said on Twitter Sunday in response to a video that shows a protester with a rainbow flag that says “Pride” with a crossed-out over it.

“i’m so sorry any of my fans had to encounter this. we will do our best to ensure this doesn’t happen again,” she continued. “proud of u all for not fighting / engaging violently. never worth it. wishing him peace & a healed heart cause girl yikes.”

Ariana Grande | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG More

RELATED: Ariana Grande Addresses Backlash Over Manchester Pride: I ‘Want to Celebrate’ This Community’

“he is highly outnumbered. you are all so celebrated and loved and safe,” she said in another tweet.

Grande’s financial support of Planned Parenthood comes as a number of celebrities have spoken out against the new abortion laws.

Grande has been open about her support for Planned Parenthood in the past and she is also a big supporter of the LGBTQ community. In February, she responded to critics who thought that she was exploiting the LGBTQ community by headlining the Manchester Pride Festival this August.

“The LGBTQ community has been so special to me and supportive throughout my entire career,” she said on Twitter after the news broke. “The relationships I have with my LGBTQ fans, friends, and family make me so so happy.”

“i’m not claiming to be the hero of the lgbtq rights movement — i just wanna put on a show that makes my lgbtq fans feel special and celebrated and supported. that’s all i wanna do,” she said.