Ariana Grande Celebrates Her 1-Year 'Blondieversary' with Throwback Snap — See the Photo!

The 'Wicked' actress honored her honey-blonde hair transformation with an anniversary post on Instagram Friday

Ariana Grande/Instagram; Karwai Tang/WireImage Ariana Grande during her 'Wicked' hair transformation in October 2022 (left) and Grande in July 2023 rocking her Glinda-blonde tresses (right).

Ariana Grande is celebrating one year of being blonde!

The singer, 30, marked the anniversary with a post on her Instagram Story Friday, in which she shared a behind-the-scenes look at the October 2022 hair transformation.

“Happy [one] year blondieversary,” Grande wrote over a mid-bleach mirror selfie with foils in her hair.

The "Positions" songstress also adorned the post with several blonde, ponytail-wearing emojis.

Related: Ariana Grande Is 'Doing Great' Following Divorce from Dalton Gomez, Says Brother Frankie (Exclusive)

Ariana Grande/Instagram Ariana Grande celebrates her one-year "blondieversary."

Elsewhere in the post, Grande tagged Francesco De Chiara, the London-based hair colorist who first lightened her hair last fall. He could be seen in the picture applying bleach to her then-brunette tresses.

The “Side to Side” singer also shared another pre-blonde throwback photo, a selfie dated Oct. 21, 2022, which she captioned, “Before @frankhaircolour.”

Grande debuted her hair transformation in an Instagram post last year. Alongside a side-profile selfie — in which she sported her new blonde locks — the actress cheekily wrote, “new earrings.”

Related: Ariana Grande and Brother Frankie Celebrate Grandmother's 98th Birthday — See the Photos!

From her Victorious character’s cherry-red locks to her signature high pony, Grande’s hair has always been a highlight of the musician’s looks. And while her 2022 color switch wasn’t the first time she went blonde (see her 2018 platinum era), it was a significant change.

The r.e.m. beauty founder adopted the honey-blonde look for her latest role — Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked.

Director Jon M. Chu first announced that Grande would be stepping into the character’s iconic shoes in November 2021. She is set to star in the film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

Related: Ariana Grande Tears Up While Admitting to a 'Ton' of Lip Injections: I 'Used Makeup as a Disguise'

Ariana Grande/Instagram Ariana Grande shares a photo of herself from days before she went blonde for her 'Wicked' role.

The “7 Rings” singer has since been spotted rocking her blonde tresses on the Wicked set in Buckingham, England, several times, both solo in full Glinda garb, and alongside costars like pal Jonathan Bailey.

The musician also sported the look at Wimbledon with Bailey, 35, during a London shopping outing with Erivo, 36, and, most recently while watching a performance of the Broadway musical & Juliet, which features two of her songs: "Problem" and "Break Free.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wicked, which was "only a few days away from being done” before the SAG-AFTRA strike began in July, is currently on pause, and Grande has previously said that she will not be working on any new music until her time as the blonde witch has come to an end.

In a video shared to r.e.m. beauty's YouTube channel in May 2022, the pop star fielded questions from fans, including one about a follow-up to her 2020 album Positions.

"This is a question I'm nervous to answer, but I feel like I want to have a little bit of transparency and honesty with my fans," said Grande in response to a fan inquiry about her next record. "The truth is, I have not begun an album."

Related: Ariana Grande Finally Reveals Glinda Tattoo During Makeup Routine Video

She continued, "I hear through the grapevine that you have a lot of theories and expectations in that department. But after Positions, [I] was not ready to start another album yet, so I have not begun another album."

Grande went on to say that playing Glinda — which she called “the most incredible gift of my entire life” — will “have every piece of me, every minute, every ounce of my heart, my time, my soul, my everything that I can give it.”

"I'm spending all of my time with Glinda," she added.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.