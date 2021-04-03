Ariana Grande Calls Fiancé Dalton Gomez 'My Heart, My Person' and Shares Trio of Romantic Photos

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  Ariana Grande/Instagram Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez     

Ariana Grande has nothing but love for her fiancé Dalton Gomez.

On Saturday, the "Positions" singer, 27, shared a trio of cuddly photos with the real estate agent, 25. In one image, Gomez smiles while Grande wraps her arms around him, while in another the engaged pair share a moonlit embrace. 

"!!! my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u," she captioned the romantic snaps.  

The sweet tribute came about a month after the couple was spotted on a rare date night in Los Angeles. The pop star and Gomez, who got engaged in December, often keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

"He likes keeping his relationship with Ari private," a source previously told PEOPLE.

  Ariana Grande/Instagram Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez     

RELATED: Ariana Grande Sends 'So Much Love' after Celebrating First Valentine's Day Engaged to Dalton Gomez

The Voice coach and her now-fiancé began dating last January, and their relationship got serious while quarantining in New York City amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Gomez eventually headed back to Los Angeles for his job and Grande took a big leap by joining him on the West Coast. 

"It was getting tricky for them to see each other, so she decided to take her chance," a source previously told PEOPLE. "She purchased a house in the Hollywood Hills in June and never looked back. They are incredibly happy."

RELATED VIDEO: Ariana Grande to Replace Nick Jonas as a Coach on The Voice for Season 21: 'I Am Beyond Thrilled

 

The real estate agent ended up inspiring Grande's sixth studio album Positions — and months after the album's release, the Grammy winner posted photos announcing their engagement

"Forever n then some," Grande captioned the big reveal.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Her family is also "very happy" about their engagement, an insider previously told PEOPLE.

"Ari's family is very happy. Everyone loves Dalton. He is great for Ari," the insider said at the time. "This phase of her life has been very quiet and uneventful in a good way. They are very happy that she is marrying Dalton."

Recommended Stories

  • See Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco Arquette Hilariously React to Her Mom's Fake Fangs

    For April Fools' Day, Courteney Cox put on some fake fangs and filmed the reactions of her 16-year-old daughter Coco Arquette and longtime love Johnny McDaid.

  • Reese Witherspoon Says Son Deacon 'Inspires Me Everyday' as They Pose for Sweet Sunset Selfie

    Reese Witherspoon shares Deacon and daughter Ava with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, whom she married in 1999, after they starred together that year in Cruel Intentions

  • Watch Dove Cameron’s Steamy Kiss With Alexander 23 in New Music Video

    Dove Cameron is ready to reveal her new relationship with musician Alexander 23. The pair can be seen locking lips in her new music video for "LazyBaby."

  • Billie Eilish Says She's Been Hiding Her Blonde Hair for Months: 'It Took Six Weeks to Accomplish'

    Although Billie Eilish debuted her new light blonde hair earlier this month, she said she began the process of lightening her locks months earlier

  • Isla Fisher Says She Hasn't Been Mistaken for Celeb Lookalike Amy Adams in 'a While,' Blames COVID

    Isla Fisher used to get mistaken for Amy Adams all the time — even by celebrities!

  • DMX celebrity fans send love to rapper following reported drug overdose: 'Praying hard for the king'

    The rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, is reportedly hospitalized in a "vegetative" state.

  • Saweetie, Quavo break their silence on elevator altercation

    Law enforcement is reportedly looking into the squabble between the now-split pair captured on video in a Los Angeles elevator. Rappers Saweetie and Quavo are opening up about the video that recently emerged capturing an altercation between the two in a Los Angeles elevator. For her part, Saweetie issued a statement to TMZ two days after the video emerged.

  • Billie Lourd Shares New Photos of Son Kingston, Calls Fiancé Austen Rydell 'the Best Dad'

    Billie Lourd announced the birth of her first child, a son named Kingston, in September

  • Inside Hilary Duff's First Week With Baby Mae After "Special" Home Birth Experience

    A source exclusively told E! News how Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are adjusting following the birth of their second daughter, Mae James Blair. Read all about their life as a family of five here.

  • Chrissy Teigen Says 'We're Gonna Need a Bigger Boat' As She Adds Latest PEOPLE Cover Story to Display Wall

    Chrissy Teigen is featured on the cover of PEOPLE’s 2021 Beautiful Issue

  • Dionne Warwick Says What We're All Thinking About Regé-Jean Page's Bridgerton Exit

    After Netflix broke hearts with the revelation that Regé-Jean Page would not return for season two of Bridgerton, Dionne Warwick took to Twitter with a message for Lady Whistledown.

  • Guy Embarrasses His Wife By Fake Proposing To Her All Over Disney World

    "I've been waiting my whole life for this moment..."

  • Ricky Martin Debuts Massive Leg Tattoo Spanning from His Kneecap to His Toes

    Martin captioned an Instagram photo of the design, "Tinta con movimiento," which translates to "ink with movement"

  • Halle Berry Poses in a Sexy, Sheer Red Dress for a Photo Shoot with Her Boyfriend, Van Hunt

    They're like your typical cool, art school couple—but way hotter.

  • Gigi Hadid Wore the Brightest Yellow Outfit for a Walk With Khai

    This look is practically fluorescent!

  • Melissa McCarthy reveals the hilarious prank she played on Octavia Spencer on set of 'Thunder Force'

    Jimmy Kimmel came up with an idea to get McCarthy back, but it may have been a bit much for Spencer.

  • Kim Kardashian Quizzes Mason Disick About Kourtney and Addison Rae's Sleepovers on KUWTK

    Kim and Khloe Kardashian raised questions about Kourtney's friendship with TikTok star Addison Rae in a teaser for next week's Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

  • Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Enjoy 'Another Day in Paradise' for Date Night in the Bahamas

    Teresa Giudice previously introduced her new boyfriend to her ex-husband Joe Giudice when they had dinner in Nassau with their four daughters

  • Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Massive Ring on That Finger — and Tristan Thompson Leaves Flirty Comment

    The reality star and NBA player share daughter True

  • 13-Year-Old Boy Who ‘Wanted to Become a Cop’ Is Killed by Chicago Police

    GoFundMeThe death of a 13-year-old boy, who dreamed of joining the police but was gunned down by a cop in an “armed confrontation” this week, has horrified the crime-weary city of Chicago, prompting demands for answers from the mayor on down.The Cook County Medical Examiner confirmed to The Daily Beast that Adam Toledo died of a gunshot wound to the chest on Monday. His death, which occurred after a confrontation with Chicago police in Little Village, has been classified as a homicide.The boy’s family, community leaders, and even Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are demanding police release the body-camera videos of the incident. The officer involved in the shooting has been put on desk duty for at least 30 days pending an investigation.“Adam was a seventh-grade student at [Gary Elementary] School, enjoyed sports, and was a good kid. He did not deserve to die the way he did,” the Toledo family said in a Friday statement.Cops Now Say UVA Grad Slain by Police Was ‘Brandishing a Handgun’The family said Adam was killed “due to the unreasonable conduct of a Chicago Police Officer” and they would “seek justice for this reprehensible crime.” They added that they were only notified of Adam’s death two days after he was killed.“We are confident that the Chicago Police Department and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability will conduct a thorough investigation, that there will be transparency, and that Toledo Family will find out the truth of what happened to Adam.”Police said the incident began at around 2:35 a.m. on Monday when officers responded to a call of “multiple shots fired in the 200 block of S. Sawyer.” When they arrived, they found two males—later identified as Toledo and 21-year-old Ruben Roman Jr.—“in a nearby alley” and at least one was armed. Police said the armed person ran from the scene, prompting officers to start a foot pursuit that ended in an “armed confrontation.”“The officer fired his weapon striking the offender in the chest,” a Chicago Police Department spokesperson said in a statement. “A weapon was recovered and the offender was pronounced deceased on scene.”Officers observed two subjects in a nearby alley, one subject fled on foot which resulted in an armed confrontation. One subject shot and killed. 2nd subject in custody. Gun recovered on scene. COPA investigating. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/bn7o2deAGS— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) March 29, 2021 Police said Roman was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing a peace officer. According to court records, Roman pleaded guilty in 2019 to possessing an illegal gun and was sentenced to probation.In a Thursday interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, the teenager’s mother, Elizabeth Toledo, said she last saw her son the day before the shooting when they attended a memorial service for a relative. She said she didn’t know what prompted the incident and she “just wants answers about what really happened.”“I haven’t heard from cops since yesterday when they knocked on my door,” she said on Thursday.The mother-of-four said her son was “always happy,” loved animals, and had a dream of joining the police.“He wanted to be a cop when he grew up,” Toledo said. “And next thing you know, a cop took his life.”Monday’s tragic shooting comes as Chicago battles a siege of homicides and shootings. According to the Chicago Tribune, 134 people have been killed this year alone, which is higher than the same period in 2020. Last year had already been the worst year for gun-related homicides on record, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.Amid outrage over Toledo’s death, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown released a statement on Thursday, calling it a “tragedy” and insisting he adamantly wanted to release body-cam footage.“My greatest fear as the Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department has been a deadly encounter between one of our own and a juvenile, especially given the recent rise in violent crimes involving juveniles throughout our city,” Brown said. “Unfortunately, this fear became a reality earlier this week. Any loss of life is tragic, especially when it involves youth. On behalf of the entire Chicago Police Department, I extend my condolences to the family of the juvenile.”The shooting is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. While the COPA initially said the bodycam footage could not be released without a court order because of the Juvenile Court Act, which prohibits them from sharing videos of minor victims, the agency said Friday the footage will be made public. “COPA has determined that certain provisions of state law intended to protect the confidentiality of juvenile records do not prohibit the agency’s release of material related to its investigation,” the agency said in a statement. It added that the act “does not bar publication of the body-worn and third-party video camera footage the agency has obtained to date.”Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot took to Twitter on Thursday to urge the release of the footage, adding that she “can only imagine the incredible pain this boy’s parents are experiencing at this moment.”“Because his family and the public will undoubtedly have many questions, we must release any relevant videos as soon as possible,” Lightfoot said, noting that it is among “the most complex cases that COPA investigates” and “transparency and speed are crucial.”“We must ask ourselves how our social safety net failed this boy leading to the tragic events in the early hours of Monday morning,” she said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.