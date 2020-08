PATRICIA: Hospital staff, and nursing homes staff and the residents throughout Ontario as well as all essential service employees should have been the first persons tested. An article published in the Globe & Mail on July 5, 2003 "Nursing aid unwittingly spread SARS" which is available for reading online details the circumstances in which this City of Toronto employee caught and spread the virus in Toronto. My mother was a resident at that location for 10 years and my greatest complaint being that the Province of Ontario has never given sufficient funding for the staff who are responsible for care of the totally helpless residents. Some years later after other issues concerning the residents were aired or printed in our local newspapers the Providence hired 100 new inspectors. It would have been a far wiser decision to hire health care staff to help the overburdened staff whose monthly wages would have been far less than that of the inspectors. My mother passed in 2013 and places no blame on present day officials in the City of Toronto nor Province of Ontario officials. However, you would think that common sense would have indicated testing for Covid-19 should begin where the outbreaks occur.