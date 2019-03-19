Ariana Grande's Sweetener Tour Features Voter Registration Booths

Ariana Grande wants her fans to know that they have the power to say "thank u,next" when it comes to elections

The “God Is A Woman” singer has partnered with the advocacy nonprofit HeadCount to set up booths during her Sweetener World Tour shows so fans can register to vote.

HeadCount wrote in a tweet that the #thankunextgen campaign allows the superstar’s fans to “make their voices heard.” A video shown Monday during Grande’s first performance on her tour urges fans to “take a stand.”

The pop star’s Sweetener World Tour began in Albany, New York, featuring music from her fourth album, “Sweetener,” and her fifth, “thank u, next.”

HeadCount has previously partnered with other top musicians for similar voter registration efforts, including Jay-Z, Phish and the Dixie Chicks.

Grande’s fans who can’t attend one of her shows also can participate by texting ARIANA, or 40649, to “register to vote, get election alerts, contact your legislators about issues you care about or get a reminder to register to vote at your 18th bday,” HeadCount wrote in a tweet.

Attendees at Monday night’s show were overjoyed to see Grande’s involvement and tweeted their enthusiasm:

ARIANA REALLY HAS A TABLE AT HER CONCERT TO REGISTER TO VOTE. we fUCKING STAN!!!!!!!!! I LOVE HER pic.twitter.com/BkXyGrXBew — lexi (@lionheartlex) March 19, 2019

Ariana Grande is having tables set up at every one of her tour stops where people can register to vote. This is how you use your platform. pic.twitter.com/6vhe0fmKWJ — Gaby. (@GabyFuckinSucks) March 19, 2019

Ariana really has a table on tour where you can register to vote I’m pic.twitter.com/aTEUOpsix8 — mckenna (@rnbtori) March 18, 2019

Ariana had booths where you could register to vote. Even though I’m already registered I was able to sign up for text alerts and got the cutest voting sticker! #SweetenerWorldTour#SWTAlbanypic.twitter.com/ZUXPzMg0m4 — Ashley (@g1veharryaoscar) March 19, 2019

Hearing that ariana grande is providing opportunities for people to register to vote at her concerts like: pic.twitter.com/GNxwhBFgJc — mollz (@molly_youse) March 19, 2019

Ms. Ariana Grande really set up a voters registration booth for her tour.. I stan a PROGRESSIVE BAD BITCH — emma gemma 🦋 (@emmaagemmaaa) March 19, 2019

@ArianaGrande teamed up with head count to set up voter registration booths at all of her u.s. concerts & we absolutely STAN A POLITICALLY WOKE QUEEN WHO ENCOURAGES VOTER REGISTRATION! #ThankUNextGen — anna (@anna_sarukian) March 19, 2019

ok but i know all y’all bitches better register to vote when @ArianaGrande is making it so easy for you by having a booth at tour! pic.twitter.com/aycNw211mZ — rose (@vibinariyuh) March 19, 2019