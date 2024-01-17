Ariana Grande Announces New Album ‘Eternal Sunshine’

SPIN Staff
·1 min read
Ariana Grande Debuts New Era With Lead Single 'Positions'
Ariana Grande Debuts New Era With Lead Single 'Positions'
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande

Last week, Ariana Grande released “yes, and?” her first new solo song in four years, which was written and produced by Grande along with longtime collaborators Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh. Today, Grande plans to release her seventh studio album. Titled Eternal Sunshine, the album is out on March 8 through Republic Records.

“Yes, and?” arrived with a video directed by Christian Breslauer.

More from Spin:

After the release of her last album, Positions, in 2020, Grande appeared with Lady Gaga and Kid Cudi on collaborative tracks. She is starring in the upcoming film version of Wicked as Glinda.

To see our running list of the top 100 greatest rock stars of all time, click here.

Recommended Stories

  • Here's where the 'want something that I want' TikTok trend comes from

    One of TikTok's latest trend somehow combines Melissa McCarthy and a Disney movie.

  • Top Tier Capital lands $1.05B to invest in funds and startups

    Case in point, Top Tier Capital, the San Francisco-based VC and private equity firm, today announced that it raised $1.05 billion more to invest with global venture funds and tech companies. Speaking to TechCrunch via email, Top Tier managing partner David York said the new capital -- which includes Top Tier's Fund X, single-investor funds and separate accounts -- will emphasize investments in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Top Tier, which was founded in 2011 by Philip Paul, who spun the company out of Paul Capital, makes investments primarily in VC funds but also in startups alongside select managers (in the form of direct secondary and co-investments).

  • A stroke turned his World Cup into a nightmare. A medical ‘miracle’ saved his life

    Tristan Torbett was perfectly healthy, or so he thought, until he awoke from an in-flight slumber somewhere above the Pacific Ocean and couldn’t move his right limbs.

  • Amazon brings its AI-powered image generator to Fire TV

    Amazon is officially rolling out the ability to create AI-generated images on Fire TV devices. Starting today, the feature is available in the U.S. for users with a second-generation Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Omni QLED Series. Fire TV’s new feature is powered by Amazon’s Titan Image Generator, which the company announced during its AWS re:Invent 2023 conference in November.

  • Even 'picky audiophiles' are fans of these $60 JBL earbuds — strike while they're 40% off

    The noise-canceling beasts go toe-to-toe with pricier brands: 'Best I've ever owned.'

  • Eagles' Jason Kelce hasn't retired yet: 'There’s too much emotion in the moment'

    Kelce addressed recent media reports in a tearfful episode of his podcast.

  • This Milwaukee tire inflator is an impressive 54% off at Amazon

    The Auto-Pressure check waits for pressure to stabilize before ensuring the PSI target is precisely achieved.

  • Vicarius lands $30M for its AI-powered vulnerability detection tools

    Perhaps it's Vicarius' trend following that caught investors' attention -- as well as (I'd wager to guess) the startup's 5x year-over-year growth. Vicarius co-founder and CEO Michael Assraf tells me that the company's customer base recently eclipsed 400 brands including PepsiCo, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Equinix. Whatever put Vicarius on backers' radars, the company recently closed a $30 million Series B round led by Bright Pixel Capital with participation from AllegisCyber Capital, AlleyCorp and Strait Capital, Vicarius announced today.

  • Impulse Space wants to open up far away orbits with Helios kick stage

    Impulse Space revealed more details today about its next product, a high-energy kick stage called Helios, that could make getting to geosynchronous orbit cheaper than ever before n history. Mueller is well-known in the in-space propulsion world: he worked as CTO of Propulsion at SpaceX and led development of the Merlin rocket engine, which still powers the Falcon 9 workhorse, and the Draco engines on the Dragon spacecraft.

  • Inception Capital closes flagship $30M Fund of Funds focused on crypto emerging managers

    Early stage-focused web3 firm Inception Capital, formerly known as OP Crypto, has closed its inaugural fund at $30 million, David Gan, founder and general partner of the firm, exclusively shared with TechCrunch. The fund, OP Fund of Funds I LP, targeted family offices and high-net-worth individuals who want “diversified” exposure to early-stage crypto venture deals. “Instead of family offices trying to make the best investments themselves, this vehicle is a good hedge and risk adjusted downside vehicle to get crypto exposure,” Gan said.