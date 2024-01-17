Ariana Grande Announces New Album ‘Eternal Sunshine’

Ariana Grande

Last week, Ariana Grande released “yes, and?” her first new solo song in four years, which was written and produced by Grande along with longtime collaborators Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh. Today, Grande plans to release her seventh studio album. Titled Eternal Sunshine, the album is out on March 8 through Republic Records.

“Yes, and?” arrived with a video directed by Christian Breslauer.



After the release of her last album, Positions, in 2020, Grande appeared with Lady Gaga and Kid Cudi on collaborative tracks. She is starring in the upcoming film version of Wicked as Glinda.

