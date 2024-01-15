Ariana DeBose reacts to Bella Ramsey's Critics Choice Awards dig: 'I didn’t find it funny'

Ariana DeBose isn't staying quiet about a joke made at her expense at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

Bella Ramsey while presenting at the Sunday night award show, introduced the nominees in the best song category, including Billie Eilish, Lenny Kravitz and Dua Lipa as "some of the most famous voices in the music industry" before taking a swipe at DeBose.

"Then there are the actors who think they're singers: Jack Black, Ariana DeBose, and Ken himself, Ryan Gosling," the 20-year-old continued.

The "Wish" star, 32, could be seen with a look of disapproval following the dig.

"No I didn't find it funny. Lol," DeBose wrote in a text post on her Instagram Story following the show.

The joke also spurred backlash on social media, with fans blaming both the award show writers and "The Last of Us" star for the joke.

"The writers for @CriticsChoice missed the mark with their comment about 'actors who think they're singers' and including Ariana DeBose as part of that list," one viewer wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "The woman starred in Broadway musicals - she's a trained singer."

"The way they insulted Ariana DeBose?!?!" another X user wrote. "I'm sorry, you said that about someone from the OG cast of Hamilton? Google someone before you approve the joke omg."

While other viewers pointed out that Ramsey wasn't the one who wrote the joke, some weren't as forgiving.

Ariana DeBose reacts to being included in “actors who think they are singers” bit at the Critics Choice Awards:



“No I didn’t find it funny. Lol.” pic.twitter.com/NG2u0ciuQn — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 15, 2024

"You have the audacity to say she's an actress 'who thinks they can sing'?! one user asked Ramsey. "That's not how you present a category or talk about people live on television."

Last year, DeBose went viral for her own award show moment, rapping about Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis and other nominated women at the 2023 BAFTA Awards. Though the stars showed support for DeBose, criticism about the rap led the Oscar winner to deactivate her X account.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ariana DeBose Critics Choice Awards joke falls flat, actress hits back