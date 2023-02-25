Ariana DeBose Gets The Last Laugh On Her BAFTAs Rap
Ariana DeBose’s show-stopping musical number at the BAFTAs that included a rap shout-out to the women acting nominees by name has become a cottage industry. Now, the actress herself is fueling the fun, sharing some of her favorite online jabs on Instagram Saturday.
DeBose wasn’t so self-assured in the immediate aftermath of her performance. She deactivated her Twitter account after a deluge of mocking posts on the performance. But the passage of time and the scattered fan support have bolstered her courage.
More from Deadline
Ariana DeBose To Open BAFTA Film Awards With Music Performance
'Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock' Renewed For Season 2 At Apple With Daveed Diggs, Ariana DeBose, Brett Goldstein & Catherine O'Hara
Imagen Awards Winners List: 'Love, Victor', 'Encanto', Eugenio Derbez, 'Selena: The Series' Among Honorees
Among the supporters was Lizzo, who produced a TikTok that mimicked the DeBose rap. Singer Adele also gave some support from the stage.
“The internet is wild, yall” DeBose wrote. “Appreciate all the love.”
Best of Deadline
Grammy Best New Artist Winners Through The Years – Photo Gallery
Grammy Album Of The Year Winners Through The Years - Photo Gallery
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.