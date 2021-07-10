Kim Zolciak's daughter Ariana Biermann claps back at eating disorder rumors: 'I am not sick'

Ariana Biermann denies having an eating disorder.

Ariana Biermann is setting the record straight about her weight loss.

Biermann, who is the daughter of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann, took to social media on July 9 to clap back at those who claimed her weight loss was due to an eating disorder.

“I’m so exhausted by everyone thinking I lost 50 pounds overnight,” the influencer, 19, wrote on her Instagram Story, explaining that she slimmed down to her current weight over more than a year and a half. “Please stop. I do not have an eating disorder. I worked my a** off to get to where I am today. I am not sick. This is ridiculous and awful to say to someone.”

In a separate post, she explained that her weight loss came from eliminating soda, eating healthfully, and running daily. Biermann also credited a waist trainer with aiding in her journey, a controversial tool that many experts warn against using as it can weaken one’s core muscles, mess with your breathing, and even cause organ issues over time.

“It is a process,” Biermann continued. “It takes time, but believe in yourself and do it for you.”

In January, the college student posted on Instagram that she was working with nutritionist Lauren Hubert.

“After working with the @sorority.nutritionist for 3 months I’m not only walking away beautiful , confident and fit but most importantly educated and informed,” she explained. “We all have different body types so different things work for different people. I was constantly on one diet or another always giving up after a day or less. I just didn’t like the idea of dieting. @sorority.nutritionist taught me how to get to know my body and love it. It wasn’t about starving, it was actually all about feeding my body with the right food the right nutrients and of course the right exercise to fit my shape.”

