Ari Emanuel Slams “Heinous” Hamas Attack on Israel, Says “Morally Corrupt” Benjamin Netanyahu “Does Not Deserve to be in Power”
Endeavor and TKO Group Holdings CEO Ari Emanuel appeared at Bloomberg’s Screentime conference to talk business, but it was impossible to ignore the story dominating geopolitics.
Emanuel was asked by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw for his thoughts on the attacks in Israel, given his status as one of the most high-profile Jewish executives in the U.S., and he did not hold back.
“It’s not the same as 9/11, but I had that same feeling,” Emanuel said, noting that his grandmother escaped the Bolsheviks. “As a Jew, what happened in Israel this past weekend was one of the worst pogroms in history, not including the Holocaust.”
Emanuel called the Hamas attacks “Heinous” and Hamas and Hezbollah “terrorists,” but he also heaped criticism at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling the politician “morally corrupt.”
“In my opinion, a morally corrupt Bibi Netanyahu exposed Israel and its people to rape, death, the beheadings of children, murders of fathers mothers, grandmothers. And he did it to stay in power,” Emanuel said. “I don’t think this man deserves to be in power.”
