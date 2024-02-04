Argylle at least made more money than the theatrical screening of three episodes of The Chosen

Well, Argylle is a Certified Stinker at the box office, debuting to just $18 million this weekend from a budget that was supposedly somewhere in the $200 million range, but at least we now know the real identity of mysterious Argylle author Elly Conway. Also, the movie opened in the top spot of the U.S. box office! That means they can do those “number one movie in America” commercials and cross their fingers that nobody watching TV this week actually looks into that any deeper. Of course, that would depend on there being something left in Argylle’s marketing budget, which isn’t a given.

In fact, if you want to get pedantic about it, Argylle actually made a good $13 million more than any other movie this weekend, because the number two spot on the domestic charts went to three episodes of the fourth season of Jesus-centric TV show The Chosen—yes, a TV show, the thing you normally watch at home in your own chair. It made $6 million this weekend, which is about $6 million more than what most TV shows make at the box office. People love that Jesus guy, but that’s nothing new: A couple of years ago, a special featuring The Chosen cast members singing Christmas songs made $13 million at the box office.

Finishing up the top five are The Beekeeper, Wonka, and Migration, with Wonka clearing $200 million by a hair. Those are followed by Mean Girls (a steep drop from its first three weeks), Anyone But You, American Fiction, Poor Things, and Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom (which is going to need a miracle to match the box office success of its predecessor).

The full top 10, courtesy of Box Office Mojo, is below.

Argylle The Chosen, season 4: Episode 1-3 The Beekeeper Wonka Migration Mean Girls Anyone But You American Fiction Poor Things Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom