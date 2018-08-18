Aretha Franklin's granddaughter remembers her in a touching post

Aretha Franklin, the undisputed Queen of Soul, died Thursday at her Detroit home, the Associated Press reports, surrounded by family and friends. She had been battling various undisclosed illnesses for years, and, in recent weeks, was receiving hospice care. Franklin was 76.

Victorie Franklin, Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter, shared video that day of the “Queen of Soul” singing and playing the piano in March 2018, months before she passed away.

I have many memories of me coming into her home and she would be playing the piano and singing. Words can’t describe the pain I’m feeling, but God is telling me that she is at peace. Today we lost an icon, a legend, but today I lost my grandma. I love u and imma make u proud 💕 pic.twitter.com/cSFK5pibEV — Victorie✨ (@TDirt__) August 16, 2018





Along with the video, she wrote that she had memories of visiting her grandma and “she would be playing the piano and singing.” She also wrote, touchingly, “Today we lost an icon, a legend, but today I lost my grandma.”

Thank you to everyone who’s been sending lots of love to me. It means the world to me, and I love all of you 🧡 — Victorie✨ (@TDirt__) August 16, 2018





Victorie, an up-and-coming singer in her own right, performed at the BET Awards in 2014. She sang “Take Me to the King” in honor of her grandmother, who beamed in the audience.

Aretha’s body will go on public display during a four-day celebration of her life in her home town of Detroit. Her funeral has been scheduled for Aug. 31, following a two-day public viewing of her open casket, relatives said.

