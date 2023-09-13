Arctic Monkeys return to Nashville, frontman Alex Turner's charisma shines

"Hello Nashville, so good to see you again!" said Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner, as he took to the stage at Ascend Amphitheater, clad in a black suit jacket, sunglasses, and his ever familiar and classy charisma.

British rock band the Arctic Monkeys have returned to the U.S. for their first tour in over five years, performing in Nashville for two evenings on Tuesday, Sept. 12 and Wednesday, Sept. 13 with opener Fontaines D.C. Their Tuesday night show highlighted frontman Alex Turner's multi-instrumental skills and impressive vocal range as the band leaned into their alternative rock roots.

The Arctic Monkeys formed in Sheffield, England as teenagers in 2002 and have become a worldwide rock sensation, with multi-Platinum-certified sales. Many associate the band with their cult-classic 2013 album "AM," which had hits "I Wanna Be Yours," "Do I Wanna Know?" and "Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?"

Arctic Monkey's frontman Alex Turner performs during their show at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday night, Sept. 12, 2023.

In 2022, the Arctic Monkeys released their seventh studio album "The Car," with the first released single on the album "There'd Better be a Mirrorball" landing them a Grammy nomination. Fans of the band noted "The Car" leaned more into the lounge pop genre, adding elements of jazz and straying from the band's typical rock sound. But on their North American tour stop in Nashville, the band rocked the amphitheater with bold guitar solos and percussive instrumental bouts as Turner flashed the rock n' roll hands to the crowd.

Punk-rock opener Fontaines D.C.

Fontaines D.C. front man Grian Chatten performs during their show at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday night, Sept. 12, 2023.

Irish punk band Fontaines D.C. started off the night, playing hits "Jackie Down the Line," "I Love You," and "Roman Holiday." The band's vocalist Grian Chatten lead the band with a chaotic, frenzied persona—stumbling and jumping around the stage.

The Fontaines gave an impressive and energetic hard core rock performance. Chatten kept the tambourine close by, adding his own percussive flare to most of the setlist. Pink-haired Carlos O'Connell's guitar skills shone through, alongside Tom Coll's expressive artistry on the drums.

After the Fontaines' opening set, the Arctic Monkeys entered, looking business as usual.

Highlights from the Arctic Monkey's Sept. 12 show

The Arctic Monkeys strolled onto the stage, all dressed in black and white. The band, made up of Jamie Cook on the guitar and keyboard, Nick O'Malley on the bass guitar, Matt Helders on the drums, and Turner on vocals, guitar, and piano, played a 21-song set. The band started off strong with Grammy-nominated song "Do I Wanna Know?"

Arctic Monkey's guitarist Jamie Cook performs during their show at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday night, Sept. 12, 2023.

The third track, "Snap Out of It," had the crowd singing along as Turner showcased his falsetto and sang, "I wanna grab both your shoulders and shake, baby / Snap out of it, snap out of it." Turner's voice can swoop from low, vibrato-filled crooning to expressive high tones, highlighting his vocal range. The band then went into "Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair," and Turner shed the sunglasses for the evening.

After performing "Fireside," Turner addressed the crowd, saying, "You liked that, didn't you? I can tell. Let's try this one on for size," and played "Star Treatment," a 2018 song that leans more into the Monkey's chill, indie sound. The crowd dipped in energy for the slower track but gained momentum back with the following song "Arabella." The night, which was predominantly filled with upbeat, rock hits, was peppered occasionally with slower, lounge pop songs.

Turner occasionally withdrew from center stage, took off his guitar and sat down at the piano in the back, showcasing his expertise on multiple instruments. Though Turner's instrumental skill is undeniable, he still shines with no instrument in hand. Like rockstars Mick Jagger and Elvis Pressley, Alex Turner has his own way in moving about the stage.

The Arctic Monkey's perform during their show at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday night, Sept. 12, 2023.

Almost like he is conducting a symphony, Turner summons instruments with his arms, waving along with the beats. He traverses the stage in a calm and calculated way, but still maintains his theatrical flair and charisma.

The show's peak came with track "505," as a giant disco ball descended over the stage during the band's 2007 hit. Turner started the song off at the piano, sang the middle center stage with no instrument, and then finished the track out on the guitar. Turner did this so understatedly that if the audience didn't pay close attention, they may not have noticed Turner moving about the stage like an instrumental chameleon. Then, the last song before the encore began as lyrics "For a master of deception and subterfuge / You've made yourself quite the bed to lie in," rang out and the band played 2022 track "Body Paint."

The finale included impressive guitar solos and Turner's collaboration with guitarist Jamie Cook as the two jammed together in sync. After a three-song encore including "One Point Perspective," "I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor," and "R U Mine?" the show closed out, but the "I love you, Alex" screams continued to echo in the crowd.

The Arctic Monkey's 2023 North American tour showed the band basking in their rock n' roll roots and that frontman Alex Turner can hold his own in a long legacy of captivating, British rockstars.

Arctic Monkeys Nashville setlist

Do I Wanna Know?

Brainstorm

Snap Out of It

Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

Teddy Picker

Crying Lightning

Fireside

Star Treatment

Arabella

Sculptures of Anything Goes

Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

The View from the Afternoon

Knee Socks

Pretty Visitors

Fluorescent Adolescent

There’d Better Be a Mirrorball

505

Body Paint

Encore: One Point Perspective, I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor, R U Mine?

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Arctic Monkeys play at Ascend Amphitheater