'The Archies' movie: Cast, trailer, how to watch new take on iconic comic books

"The Archies" gang is back! This time in Riverdale, India. Prepare for a dose of nostalgia as you put on your rollerblades and glide through the town with your favorite group of teenagers.

"Set in ’60s India in a fictional town called Riverdale, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age film following the lives of the town’s favorite teenagers − Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton," says Netflix.

"The Archies" explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion, as per Netflix.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker, Zoya Akhtar and co-produced and written by Reema Kagti, the film has been reimagined and presented through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community.

"The setting may be a little different, but the milkshakes are just as tasty," says Netflix about their new release.

Here's what you need to know about the movie, including how to watch it.

Where to watch 'The Archies'

The movie dropped on Netflix on Dec. 7 and is currently available to stream.

'The Archies' cast: Who plays Archie, Betty and Veronica?

One of the high points of "The Archies" is that it features the debuts of a handful of Bollywood star kids, including the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan; the grandson of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Agastya Nanda; and the daughter of the late Indian icon Sri Devi, Khushi Kapoor.

However, director Akhtar has maintained that finding the right actors was a huge challenge.

“This was a big process because these characters are so iconic that we didn’t want established stars or names because they come with an image," Akhtar said. "We knew we wanted new faces that will come and fill these rather big shoes of the characters in the Archie comics."

Akhtar said that the casting process took 8 to 12 months, and each actor was tested for multiple roles as they tried to match each actor's personalities and appearance with their characters.

Here's a list of the cast and their characters:

Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews

Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper

Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge

Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle

Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones

Dot as Ethel Muggs

Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley

Where was 'The Archies' filmed?

"The Archies" is set in the fictional town of Riverdale with lush greenery and hilly terrain. The film was shot at various locations in South India with Ooty in the state of Tamil Nadu as the primary location, as per Travel+Leisure India.

'The Archies' trailer

Netflix released the trailer for "The Archies" on Nov. 9.

