’80s fun at $80 off: Mini Ms. Pac-Man and Centipede arcade games are on sale

Who needs Marty McFly? Get yourself back to the future with this rad console. (Photo: HSN)

Want to take a trip to the early '80s? We found something that'll make you feel like you've been magically whisked away to those halcyon days of big hair, acid-wash jeans and neon, well, everything. Enter the Arcade1Up 8-Game Retro PartyCade — on sale for $220 (that's $80 off!) at HSN. Now you can relive those glorious Saturday afternoons spent with Ms. Pac-Man and Centipede!

And if you’d rather not pay all at once (understandable), you can opt for five 'Easy Pays' of just $44, with no interest at all. New to HSN? Get an additional $20 off with promo code 'HSN2021' at checkout. Game on!

Retro gaming, compact size

The Arcade1Up 8-Game Retro PartyCade is a not-too-big-not-too-small 29 inches high and features a 17-inch color LCD display, joystick, control buttons and replica artwork. Hang it on the wall or even the back of a door! It's sure to fulfill all your '80s fantasies. See it in action here.

Oh, and you can save your quarters for the laundromat — this baby is completely coinless! All the better to maximize your fun time chasing ghosts and alien bugs instead of smashing your piggy bank open for change.

Crawl your way to hours of fun with Centipede. (Photo: HSN)

More games!

Each unit comes with eight retro games. So if Ms. Pac-Man with Super Pac-Man, Pac & Pal, Pac-Man Plus, Dig Dug, Dig Dug 2, Galaga and Galaxian aren't your thing, the good folks at HSN offer a Centipede model with Millipede, Crystal Castles, Missile Command, Liberator, Akka Arrh, Super Breakout and Avalanche.

At $220 (was $300), you can take your gaming to the next level with the Arcade1Up 8-Game Retro PartyCade without gobbling up too much of your dough. Our advice? Score one (or two) before it sells out!

