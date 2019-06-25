April Love Geary Defends Her Decision to Give Daughter Mia, 16 Months, Flamin' Hot Cheetos

April Love Geary is living by the mantra “We’re here for a good time, not a long time” — even in parenting.

That was the model’s response on Monday to one social-media user who criticized her for allowing her older daughter with fiancé Robin Thicke, 16-month-old Mia Love, to eat Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, as seen in a video posted to her mom’s Instagram feed and another on her Story.

In one clip, captioned “Mondays,” Mia’s mouth is covered in the snack’s signature orange powder as she lounges next to a fully entertained Thicke, grabbing freely from the bag.

The criticizing user in question sent Geary, 24, a direct message containing a link to an article that claimed “snacks like Flamin’ Hot Cheetos send multiple children to the emergency room each year” — prompting the mother of two’s “We’re here for a good time, not a long time” response.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

View photos Mia Thicke | April Love Geary/Instagram More

View photos April Love Geary's Instagram messages More

View photos April Love Geary's Instagram comments More

RELATED: April Love Geary Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body in Underwear Selfie: “6 Weeks Postpartum”

Another commenter remarked on her actual post that “Those Cheetos are beyond toxic, she’s just a child!” and advised Geary to “go read a parenting book.”

“You’re beyond toxic for my children,” the mother of two clapped back in response.