‘The Apprentice’: First Look Of Sebastian Stan’s Donald Trump & Jeremy Strong’s Roy Cohn Drops For Cannes Competition Pic
Immediately off the back of its inclusion in the Cannes competition line-up, Ali Abbasi’s The Apprentice has dropped a first look of Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump and Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn.
Billed as an exploration of power and ambition, set in a world of corruption and deceit, The Apprentice will examine Trump’s efforts to build his real estate business in New York in the ’70s and ’80s, also digging into his relationship with infamous attorney Cohn. It’s a mentor-protege story that charts the origins of a major American dynasty. Filled with larger than life characters, it will reveal the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers.
Maria Bakalova is starring as Ivana Trump and Martin Donovan is Fred Trump Senior in the movie from Iranian-Danish director Abbasi, who most recently had Holy Spider in Cannes competition.
In the past hour, Abbasi’s movie has been revealed as part of the Cannes selection alongside the likes of Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis, David Cronenberg’s The Shrouds and Andrea Arnold’s Bird.
Producers are Daniel Bekerman for Scythia Films (Canada), Jacob Jarek for Profile Pictures (Denmark), Ruth Treacy and Julianne Forde for Tailored Films (Ireland), alongside Abbasi and Louis Tisne for Film Institute (Denmark). EPs are Amy Baer, Mark H. Rapaport, Emanuel Nunez, Josh Marks, Grant S. Johnson, Phil Hunt and Compton Ross, Thorsten Schumacher, Niamh Fagan, Gabe Sherman, Lee Broda and James Shani.
