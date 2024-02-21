Apples Never Fall

World TechCrunch

India has updated official rules in the space sector to attract global investors and companies, after opening it up to private players four years ago. Private and public actors in India have been taking measures to increase participation in the country's space sector. India's space agency Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has also made significant strides in the last few months to gain global attention, including the successful moon landing of its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft and partnership with NASA over joining Artemis Accords.