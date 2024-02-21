Apples Never Fall
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
"Apples Never Fall", based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel, follows the seemingly perfect Delaney family. Ex-tennis coaches Stan (Sam Neill) and Joy (Annette Bening) are ready for retirement after selling their successful tennis academy. Their peaceful life is disrupted when a wounded young woman knocks on their door. But, Joy's unexpected disappearance forces their adult children to reassess their parents' 'perfect' marriage as dark family secrets start to emerge.