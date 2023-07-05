Apple Watches Discounted to $149 As Part of Surprise Sale Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.



Apple products are notorious for rarely going on sale, so it’s smart to pounce fast when you see a good deal online. In recent weeks, Apple has discounted the price of its AirPods Max Headphones and its best-selling iPad, and now, shoppers can score a deal on the popular Apple Watch as well.

Currently, there are more than a few Apple Watch models on sale at Amazon, but the best deal is actually on Walmart.com, where you can get an Apple Watch SE for just $149. That’s more than $100 off its regular price and the lowest price we’re seeing for a brand-new Apple Watch online.

Apple Watch SE (First-Gen) – $149

Though it was released a couple years ago, the original Apple Watch SE is still a great option for people who want a top-rated smartwatch. The Apple Watch tracks your stats for everything from running and cycling to yoga and pilates, and has a built-in compass and real-time elevation readings.



Sync the watch to your iPhone and take calls, read texts and listen to music, all from your wrist. This Apple Watch is also one of the most sustainable options, with a 100% recycled aluminum cases available in three finishes.



Regularly $279+, get this Apple Watch deal on Walmart and snag the Apple Watch SE for just $149.

As mentioned earlier, Amazon also has a number of new Apple Watch deals, including a sale on the Apple Watch SE, which is discounted to just $219. Here’s what to know about the Apple Watch SE deal and more Apple watch deals to shop on Amazon today:

Apple Watch SE – $219

The all-new Apple Watch SE gets you all the tracking features of previous models but with 20 percent faster responsiveness and more enhanced workout metrics.

While the slim and sleek design looks great as an everyday watch, the Apple Watch SE is designed for movement and exercise, with the ability to track everything from swim to sleep. It’s water-resistant up to 50 meters, so you can take it into the pool with you without worry. New safety features automatically detect if you’ve crashed or fallen, and you can set the phone to send an emergency SOS call.



The new Apple Watch also offers improved heart rate monitoring and can send notifications if you have an irregular rhythm or an unusually high or low heart rate.



Regularly $249+, get it on sale for just $219 right now on Amazon.com. You can also find it for $219 on BestBuy.com. The BestBuy Apple Watch deal includes four free months of Apple Fitness+ and four free months of Apple Music+, so you can get workouts, music and podcasts on the go.

Apple Watch Series 8 – $329

The Apple Watch Series 7, which launched late last year, boasts a better screen and a faster charging time compared to earlier models — and it’s now the cheapest we’ve ever seen it, on sale for just $329 on Amazon.com and BestBuy.com.



Advanced tracking features and sensors make this the most technologically advanced Apple Watch yet. In addition to fitness metrics, the Apple Watch Series 7 lets you monitor your blood oxygen levels, take an EGC (electrocardiogram) reading, and measure your sleep stages.



Other design updates include more a durable build, with front crystals that are more resistant against cracking, and an IPX6 rating for waterproofing and dust resistance.



The new model still has all of the best qualities you look for in a smart watch, such as high-tech fitness tracking, seamless voice controls and instant access to texts, calls and other apps. Choose from multiple colors on sale online.

