Apple Tops 1B Total Paid Subscriptions, as Services Revenue Hits All-Time Record

Apple says it now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers to its various services, as that line of its business has hit an all-time high.

The company revealed the number in its quarterly earnings report, disclosing total revenue of 81.8 billion, a decline of 1 percent from a year ago. This the third consecutive quarter to see a decline in revenue from Apple, thanks to slower sales of its hardware devices, like the iPhone and Mac lines.

However, its services business continues to grow at a rapid pace, hitting $21.2 billion in the quarter, up from 19.6 billion yeast year. Apple services include Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News, and iCloud+. The company did not break out how many subscribers used which service, beyond the topline 1 billion figure.

“We are happy to report that we had an all-time revenue record in Services during the June quarter, driven by over 1 billion paid subscriptions, and we saw continued strength in emerging markets thanks to robust sales of iPhone,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in a statement. “From education to the environment, we are continuing to advance our values, while championing innovation that enriches the lives of our customers and leaves the world better than we found it.”

