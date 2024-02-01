Apple Services Revenue Hits New Record, Jumping 11% to $23.1 Billion in Year-End 2023 Quarter

Apple turned in another record quarter in its services business, as strong iPhone 15 sales boosted total revenue in the last three months of 2023.

The tech company reported total revenue of $119.6 billion, up 2%, and net income of (or $2.18 per share) for the period that ended Dec. 30, which is Apple’s first quarter of fiscal 2024.

More from Variety

Apple’s services business grew 11% in the quarter, to $23.1 billion. Analysts had projected services revenue of $23.31 billion. Overall, Wall Street was expecting December quarter revenue of $117.91 billion and EPS of $2.10.

The services segment includes the App Store, Apple Pay and Apple Card; subscription services such as Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and iCloud; advertising; and payments from Google for search.

Meanwhile, Apple has been touting its next major product release: The Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, a $3,500 device that begins shipping Feb. 2 in the U.S. Partners for the Vision Pro include Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max. While the headset will include more than 600 apps at launch it will not have native apps for Netflix or YouTube.

“Today Apple is reporting revenue growth for the December quarter fueled by iPhone sales, and an all-time revenue record in Services,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in announcing the results.

Apple’s installed base of active devices has now surpassed 2.2 billion, the company said.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.