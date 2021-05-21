The newest Apple MacBook Pro has never been cheaper than it is right now — save $199 at Amazon

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Time for an upgrade? Of course you are...and this is what you've been waiting for. (Photo: Amazon)

Ready to give your old, cranky computer the boot? Good, because Amazon is making it easier than ever for you to get your mitts on an Apple MacBook Pro.

Right now, you can score the latest 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro (512GB, late 2020) on sale for $1,300, or $199 off, with an on-page coupon. This superstar laptop rarely goes on sale, so now’s the time to pounce — especially since it's at its all-time lowest price ever.

Apple MacBook Pro (M1, 512GB), $1,300 with on-page coupon (was $1,499)

Hop on the Apple MacBook Pro bandwagon and get this laptop at a major discount. You deserve it.

Blazing fast M1

The Apple MacBook Pro has it all: An ultra-sharp LED-backlit Retina Display, Apple’s newest super-fast M1 eight-core processor, Bluetooth 5.0 for syncing up all your wireless accessories, a Force Touch trackpad and Touch Bar for ultimate control, and 8GB of memory paired with 512GB of on-storage. Phew!

"So far I am blown away, but not surprised, by the performance," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "For software development workloads the M1 is two to three times faster than my 2019 Core i7 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro."

Get one of these babies ASAP...but remember to open it all the way when you use it. Your neck will thank you. (Photo: Amazon)

Apple MacBook Pro (M1, 512GB), $1,300 with on-page coupon (was $1,499)

Packed with raw power

Need more power? Need more speed? This Apple MacBook Pro model is the tech company’s quickest, brawniest laptop to date — thanks to the new M1 chip and the latest version of the macOS Big Sur operating system. It also has an insane battery life of up to 20 hours per charge. Good luck trying to get that kind of longevity with any other laptop.

Story continues

"I primarily use my MacBook Pro for music production and performance," shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. "The M1 chip blows the Intel chips out of the water in terms of loading speed, battery life and ability to handle large Logic Pro projects with dozens of tracks, plugins, software instruments and live recordings. Battery life has also seen a significant improvement over my 2020 Intel machine."

The Apple MacBook Pro (512GB) is a shining star! Choose from Space Gray and Silver and enjoy your new beast of a laptop.

Apple MacBook Pro (M1, 512GB), $1,300 with on-page coupon (was $1,499)

