The newest Apple MacBook Pro has never been cheaper than it is right now — save $199 at Amazon
Ready to give your old, cranky computer the boot? Good, because Amazon is making it easier than ever for you to get your mitts on an Apple MacBook Pro.
Right now, you can score the latest 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro (512GB, late 2020) on sale for $1,300, or $199 off, with an on-page coupon. This superstar laptop rarely goes on sale, so now’s the time to pounce — especially since it's at its all-time lowest price ever.
And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No worries; you can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Hop on the Apple MacBook Pro bandwagon and get this laptop at a major discount. You deserve it.
Blazing fast M1
The Apple MacBook Pro has it all: An ultra-sharp LED-backlit Retina Display, Apple’s newest super-fast M1 eight-core processor, Bluetooth 5.0 for syncing up all your wireless accessories, a Force Touch trackpad and Touch Bar for ultimate control, and 8GB of memory paired with 512GB of on-storage. Phew!
"So far I am blown away, but not surprised, by the performance," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "For software development workloads the M1 is two to three times faster than my 2019 Core i7 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro."
Packed with raw power
Need more power? Need more speed? This Apple MacBook Pro model is the tech company’s quickest, brawniest laptop to date — thanks to the new M1 chip and the latest version of the macOS Big Sur operating system. It also has an insane battery life of up to 20 hours per charge. Good luck trying to get that kind of longevity with any other laptop.
"I primarily use my MacBook Pro for music production and performance," shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. "The M1 chip blows the Intel chips out of the water in terms of loading speed, battery life and ability to handle large Logic Pro projects with dozens of tracks, plugins, software instruments and live recordings. Battery life has also seen a significant improvement over my 2020 Intel machine."
The Apple MacBook Pro (512GB) is a shining star! Choose from Space Gray and Silver and enjoy your new beast of a laptop.
