Forget overpriced Apple accessories! This incredible iPad bundle is nearly 40 percent off for the 4th of July

The newest Apple iPad — smart, and pretty too! (Photo: Apple)

We don't need to tell you that the Apple iPad is a wondrous tablet that lets you watch YouTube and Netflix on a glorious 10.2-inch display without disturbing anyone around you on-the-go; sketch or create a spreadsheet and manuscript without limiting you to a chunky laptop; and makes your web navigation buttery smooth.

However, we also don't need to tell you that, for all the things the iPad can do for you, many of the accessories you need to make all that good stuff happen — including, unbelievably, a keyboard, stylus, even DJ-style headphones — don't actually come with the iPad itself. And if you want them directly from Apple, you'll have to pony up some serious dough — wireless headphones from Apple alone run you up to $1,000! The idea!

But there's a better way. HSN is offering the Apple iPad complete with all the accessories you need to get the most out of the world-renowned tablet. And the retailer just knocked $349 off the price, bringing this beauty down from $929 (if purchased separately) to a crazy-low $580. That's — wait for it — nearly 40 percent off.

New to HSN? Score an additional $20 off with promo code HSN2021 at checkout — and bring the price down to just 560 bucks. And if you’d rather not pay all at once (we get it), HSN lets you opt for five "FlexPays" of just $116, with no interest at all.

And that amazing price comes with an amazing array of extras. In addition to the aforementioned headphones, you'll get a pair of earbuds. You'll also find a Bluetooth keyboard and PureTouch 3-in-1 stylus and a tablet stand (which comes in fun color combinations, such as Gold and Rose Gold, Silver and Blue Marble, Space Gray and Leopard and much more) in the box. Unbelievable, huh? If this were a movie it would be a blockbuster sequel called The Apple iPad: Fully Loaded.

Some tech stats on the latest iPad iteration (32GB/Wi-Fi model), which comes in Gold, Space Gray and Silver: It has the same impressive 10.2-inch display, quick Touch ID fingerprint sensor and 3GB of memory as the last version, but it features a speedier processor. (For the tech-savvy, that quickness comes from Apple’s A12 Bionic chip). You’ll notice — and appreciate — that when you're watching videos, roaming the web, or gaming. You'll also appreciate getting up to ten hours of action with every battery charge.

So many extras and accessories included in this deal that we can't fit them all in one pic. (Photo: Apple)

As mentioned, the latest iPad comes with a Bluetooth keyboard and PureTouch 3-in-1 stylus, a boon for all you note takers and sketchers. It also has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 1.2-megapixel ‘selfie’ camera for FaceTime. Who knew how much video-chatting we’d be doing these days? Camera quality matters!

About those extras....

And it isn't just the included accessories that make this such a killer deal — you'll get access to a bunch of fun subscription services.

This killer deal also includes three years of TheMacU to learn the ins-and-outs of your new Apple device and its software; a one-year membership to OfficeSuite for productivity, HotSpot Shield Premium for online security and Videomaker Plus Creative for video editing; six months of Caribu All Access for children's books and activities and three months of Transparent Language Online to learn a new language.

Sleek, speedy, and never more affordable. We — and HSN — give you the latest Apple iPad. (Photo: Apple)

Heck, at $580 (way, way down from $929), you need to get ahold of this Apple iPad. It's time to get your work done and your fun delivered the way it should be — lightning fast!

Happy iPad-ding!

