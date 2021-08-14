Forget overpriced Apple accessories! This iPad bundle is packed with goodies—and it's nearly 50 percent off

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. While this content is written independently by our editors, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The newest Apple iPad--smart, and pretty too! (Photo: Apple)

We don't need to tell you that the Apple iPad is a wondrous tablet that lets you watch YouTube and Netflix on a glorious 10.2-inch display without disturbing anyone around you on-the-go; sketch or create a spreadsheet and manuscript without limiting you to a chunky laptop; and makes your web navigation buttery smooth.

However, we also don't need to tell you that, for all the things the iPad can do for you, many of the accessories you need to make all that good stuff happen—including, unbelievably, a keyboard, pen, even earbuds—don't actually come with the iPad itself. And if you want them directly from Apple, you'll have to pony up some serious dough—wireless headphones from Apple alone run you up to $550! The idea!

But there's a better way. QVC is offering the Apple iPad complete with all the accessories you need to get the most out of the world-renowned tablet. And the retailer just knocked $489 off the price, bringing this beauty down from $969 (if purchased separately) to a crazy-low $480. That's—wait for it—nearly 50 percent off.

And that amazing price comes with an amazing array of extras. In addition to the aforementioned wireless headphones, you'll get a pair of earbuds. You'll also find a lightning-to-USB-C cable and USB-C power adapter, Bluetooth keyboard and stylus, a neoprene sleeve, a tablet stand (which comes in fun color combinations, such as Gold and Rose Gold, Silver and Blue Marble, Space Gray and Tie Die and much more) and a cleaning cloth in the box. Unbelievable, huh? If this were a movie it would be a blockbuster sequel called The Apple iPad: Fully Loaded.

Some tech stats on the latest iPad iteration (32GB/Wi-Fi model): It has the same impressive 10.2-inch display, quick Touch ID fingerprint sensor and 3GB of memory as the last version, but it features a speedier processor. (For the tech-savvy, that quickness comes from Apple’s A12 Bionic chip). You’ll notice—and appreciate—that when you're watching videos, roaming the web, or gaming. You'll also appreciate getting up to ten hours of action with every battery charge.

Shop it: Apple iPad 10.2" 32GB Gen 8 w/ accessories, $480 (was $969), qvc.com

So many extras and accessories included in this deal that we can't fit them all in one pic. (Photo: Apple)

As mentioned, the newest iPad comes with a Bluetooth keyboard and stylus, a boon for all you note takers and sketchers. It also has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 1.2-megapixel ‘selfie’ camera for FaceTime. Who knew how much video-chatting we’d be doing these days? Camera quality matters!

Need more memory?

If you want all the great functionality and accessories that come as part of this deal, but have the kind of music or movie collection that might push that 32GB memory to its limit real quick, QVC has also got you covered.

They're offering the same great model and accessories, with a whopping 128GB of memory, for just $110 more. That means you can score what would normally cost over $1000 for less than $600! Rest easy knowing you can store every family album, your favorite bands' discographies, and every episode of your favorite show, all with room to spare, on this sleek Gen 8 iPad!

Shop it: Apple iPad 10.2" 128GB Gen 8 w/ accessories, $590 (was $1069), qvc.com

Sleek, speedy, and never more affordable. We—and QVC—give you the latest Apple iPad. (Photo: Apple)

You know you want to grab one of these. Hell, at $480 and $590 (way, waaay down from $969 and $1069), you need to get ahold of this Apple iPad. It's time to get your work done and you fun delivered the way it should be—lightning fast!

