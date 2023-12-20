Apple Halting Sales of Smartwatch Amidst Patent Dispute: Here’s Where to Still Find the Apple Watch In Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple announced this week that it will halt sales of the latest models of the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 — which both launched in September — due to an ongoing patent dispute with medical device manufacturer Masimo, according to CNN.

As a result, Apple will stop selling the Series 9 and Ultra 2 starting on Thursday, Dec. 21 on its website, and from Apple Stores nationwide beginning on Sunday, Dec. 24.

Shop Apple Watch ONLINE

It’s worth noting that nothing is actually wrong or defective about the Apple Watches, so this is not the same as a product recall. In fact, in our review, we found the Apple Watch Series 9 to be a huge upgrade from previous models, with improved specs, usability and features.

Still, the patent dispute means the Apple Watch 9 may be no longer, so if you want to get your hands on these smartwatches before Apple stops selling them, scroll down to see where you can still find the smartwatches in stock.

Where to Buy Apple Watch Series 9 Online Before It’s Taken Off Shelves

Apple Watch Series 9

$329 $399 18% off

Buy Now On Amazon

$399

Buy Now At Apple

$329 $399 18% off

Buy Now at Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 9 has a new “double tap” gesture for additional smartwatch controls, a faster S9 processor (an upgrade from the previous model’s S8 chipset), on-device Siri voice assistant, precision “Find My” device technology, a brighter display — which could use a good screen protector — and more.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

$730 $799 9% off

Buy Now On Amazon

$799

Buy Now At Apple

$793

Buy Now at Walmart

For the outdoorsy types, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 — which is made with a titanium case — is the tech company’s rugged model. It’s made for serious athletes and adventurers with a long battery life of up to 36 hours and tough durability for outdoor activity tracking, like deep sea diving, trail running, mountain climbing and more.

So what caused this Apple Watch dispute? The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled that the tech company was in violation of Masimo’s pulse oximeter patent, which is one of the Apple Watch’s most popular features for reading blood oxygen levels. President Joe Biden has up to 60 days now to review the violation for a possible reversal before a Apple Watch ban could go into effect.

However, the ruling doesn’t impact the wallet-friendly Apple Watch SE (second-generation) — which is on sale for $199, or $50 off, at Walmart, among other Apple Watch deals. It’s still available at other retailers, like Amazon and Target, while the both Apple Watch Series 8 and the original Apple Watch Ultra are also on sale across the web.

It’s unclear if the tech company will ever sell Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 after Dec. 24, and Apple has not yet announced its next iteration of the watch. In other words: if you were looking to snag those models, we recommend acting fast to shop now.

